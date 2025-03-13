The Sinclair Report

Week eight at the Iowa legislature was colloquially known as “funnel week.” With 150 Iowa legislators, each brings their unique ideas and priorities for legislation. Last time I counted there were over 1,500 bills introduced, but a vast majority of them will not advance past this Friday’s deadline, when a bill needs to be successfully voted out of a committee to continue to be considered (with the exception of tax or spend bills). The work on legislation next week will be significantly narrowed and more focused.

This week also saw the release of Senate Study Bill 1208. SSB 1208 is a proposal to make changes to Iowa’s property tax system. The Ways and Means Committee is hard at work to deliver a bill to cut property taxes, provide more certainty for property owners, and improve transparency about our property taxes and government spending.

The governor’s proposal for disaster recovery and housing assistance was considered and approved by the full committee this week. Senate Study Bill 1188 improves and expands state disaster aid programs, assistance for short-term housing, and solutions to provide for damaged city and commercial buildings affected by natural disasters. Iowa has faced several major natural disasters, and the impacts still linger with those affected. Through the ongoing process of recovery, Governor Reynolds and other government officials have found the shortcomings and improvements needed to better serve Iowans in need. SSB 1188 will help Iowa to be prepared in times of disaster and prioritize the safeguarding of our citizens from the devastation resulting from severe weather.

VISITORS TO THE CAPITOL

Despite the obstacle of a blizzard this week, there were plenty of organizations representing Iowans at the Capitol this week. I had the pleasure of visiting with many students and faculty from Iowa State University, students from a variety of STEM programs, members of the Iowa Veterinary Association, a variety of city leaders, the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives, Iowa State Reserve Law Officers Association, and many others.

My favorite visitor this week was Michael. He is a brilliant, accomplished, and award-winning student from Woodbury Central Middle School in Moville, Iowa. He participated in the Chamber of Commerce Civics Bee last year and continued to win at every level of the competition, which earned him the chance to represent Iowa on the national stage. Michael’s essay and speech won him a close second place at the final competition in Washington, D.C., and a $25,000 educational scholarship. During his visit to the Capitol this week, he shared with me that he is preparing for this year’s competition and hopes to take first place as Iowa’s representation this year. If you would like more information about this program, you can visit the US Chamber of Commerce Civics Bee competition website: https://civics.uschamberfoundation.org/national-civics-bee/

STAYING IN TOUCH

I rely on your input because everything we do as a General Assembly affects you personally. You can email me at amy.sinclair@legis.iowa.gov or call me at 515-725-4122 to voice your support or concerns on upcoming legislation.

Visit the legislative website for information about bills important to you or to follow the work of the legislature: www.Legis.Iowa.Gov.

If you, or someone you know, would like to receive these weekly updates electronically, please visit https://iowasenaterepublicans.com/senators/amy-sinclair/ to sign up for my weekly newsletter.

Also, meet with me in your area to talk about issues important to you: