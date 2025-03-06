History Lessons - Lincoln’s Pallbearers

The role of a pallbearer has been a long standing honor. It is tradition that the chosen are a close friend or family member of the departed. But the emotional symbolism of the position also has its significance. The act of carrying the casket, physically, symbolizes the support they gave the departed emotionally and spiritually, while they were alive.

In Maple Hill Cemetery are laid to rest three such men. These three had a special task to do that many were not awarded. John Dague, Samuel Blake and Edward Turk were these men. In April of 1865, this country was shook to its core when the news of President Lincoln’s assassination was announced. Within an hour of his passing, the news made it to Springfield, Illinois by telegram.

John Dague, 2nd Lt of the 88th Ohio Infantry, recalls his memories vividly of that time.

John Dague (Contributed photo)

“After Lee’s surrender on April 9th, the North was ablaze thinking the war was over. I was in command of the Gun Boat Alice, then in Charleston West Virginia. And coming down the Kansas River to attend celebration at Gallopolis, Ohio. About midnight I went aboard the vessel and slept late the next morning. And heard the guard say Lincoln was dead.” Dague goes on to explain the situation, and the duties required of him during the coming days. So much was yet unknown. Lincoln’s body lay in state two nights before its long train ride home to Springfield, Illinois. He was one of eight pallbearers assigned to guard Lincoln’s body, four at a time, while a sum of over 60,000 mourners passed the casket to pay their last respects. “It was a sad incident,” John Dague said.

Samuel A. Blake, another of the privileged to serve as Lincoln’s Honor Guard. Blake, a representative of Lodge 77 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, was present in Columbus, Ohio when Lincoln’s train car arrived. He was one of 25 selected to guard Lincoln’s body while in the capitol city. Samuel recalls guarding the President before he left for the final stop in Springfield, finishing the 1,700 mile journey.

Samuel Blake (Contributed photo)

Edward H. Turk, of the 146th Illinois Infantry Co D, also had the honor of guarding the casket. In Springfield, Turk recalls more than 85,000 mourners filling the city for the funeral. It had been twenty one days since the fatal day and now the train was at its last stop. The casket was never left unattended. It was guarded day and night. “Enroute to the tomb, there were six black horses pulling the hearse with Lincoln’s favorite horse in front wearing an empty saddle. Guards were everywhere weeks after.” A report of Lincoln’s body trying to be stolen and the bars sawed off of the tomb, required constant vigil for months to follow the sad day.

It was a honor and an appropriate position for these men who were soldiers for the Union cause. The support they gave the President during his life, transfers to the support they gave him with his untimely death and his final journey home.