Hadley Mathes & Laytn Mathes

Hadley Mathes and Laytn Mathes, beloved daughters of Zachary Thomas Orvie Mathes and Marti Lynn Mathes of Woodburn, Iowa, passed away together on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Woodburn, Iowa.

Hadley was born September 3, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa. Laytn was born February 13, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Together, these sisters filled every room, every pasture, and every heart around them with happiness.

Hadley was a fourth-grade student at Murray Community School and was involved in 4-H Osceola Go Getters, JAM, Murray Volleyball, and the Eagles traveling volleyball team. Laytn attended Murray Community School as a first-grade student and participated in 4-H Go Getters, Clover Kids, and JAM.

The girls shared a deep love for farm life and for being together. They were modern-day explorers who loved adventures, the outdoors, and creating games of their own - even if they occasionally argued over the rules. Whether they were riding around the farm, caring for animals, or simply spending time side-by-side, Hadley and Laytn were inseparable and truly each other’s best friend.

Hadley brought a light and energy that could brighten any day. To know Hadley was to know happiness. She loved with her whole heart and never met an animal or person she could not adore. She especially loved showing her heifer, Eve, working sheep with Gracie, spending time on the farm with Pa, playing with Kinsley, Aurora, Lexi, and Haylo, and adventuring with Laytn. Her dog, Kane and heifer, Eve, were among her greatest treasures. Most importantly, Hadley loved Jesus with all her heart.

Laytn brought joy with a little extra sparkle, personality, and plenty of pink. To know Laytn was to know happiness with a side of flair. She loved coloring, stuffies, working sheep with Gracie, learning to show sheep, and spending time on the farm with Pa. She treasured her bottle calves Buddy, Minnie, Cucumber, and Bubbles, and loved playing with friends and adventuring with Hadley. Laytn proudly told everyone she and Gracie were twins “just nine years apart,” even sharing the same birthmark. Most importantly, Laytn loved Jesus with all her heart.

Those left to cherish their memories include their parents, Zachary and Marti Mathes, sister, Gracie Mathes; grandparents: Aaron and Lawra Mathes, Don and Michelle Billington, Jason Pett, Dusty Pett, and Vanessa Gillespie; great-grandparents: Terry Robins, Tom Hartman, Jeanie and Jamie McBroom, Donald and Marilyn Billington; aunt Shelby Brown (Wyatt) and their daughter Brielle; uncle Guy Billington (Alexis,) and their son John Billington; uncle, Wyatt Pett, Aunt Taylor Pett, great-aunt and uncle, Rusty and Lisa Houghton, great-aunt, Dawn Robins; along with many beloved relatives, classmates, and many close family friends.

They were preceded in death by their grandmother, Lisa Pauline Adams; great-grandparents: Judy Mae Robins; Karen Lynn Hartman; Kenneth and Wildon Lou and great-uncle Gary Robins.

Funeral services will be held at Murray Community School on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Chuck DeVos and CJ McMurry officiating. Interment will follow at the Union Cemetery in Clarke County. The family will greet friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

A livestream of the service will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday on Hadley’s tribute wall at www.kalefuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may also be shared with the family through www.kalefuneralhome.com