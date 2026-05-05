Judith Courtney

Judith Ann “Judy” Courtney, lovingly known as “Grammy”, lived a full and beautiful life centered around family, music, and simple joys. She was born on June 25, 1939, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Francis Kenneth and Dorothy (Hoffman) Hunt, and passed peacefully on April 25, 2026, at the age of 86.

Judy grew up in Des Moines and graduated from Lincoln High School. On August 29, 1959, she married the love of her life, Guy Robert “Bob” Courtney. Together, they built a life rooted in hard work, love, and laughter, raising their daughters, Carie and Cathy, on their farm south of Woodburn. After nearly 45 years, they moved to Osceola, carrying with them a lifetime of memories.

Judy worked as a bookkeeper and in banking, but her true life’s work was the care and love she poured into her family and community. She was a member of Eastern Star and a dedicated Girl Scout leader, serving many years on the Moingona Council Board. She also gave generously of her time volunteering for many years at Cross Ministries. In Osceola, Judy followed her passion for people and style by owning and operating a resale boutique, Lady Alivia’s, where she created a welcoming space that reflected her warmth and personality.

More than anything, Judy will be remembered for the joy she found in bluegrass music and dancing. Alongside Bob, she traveled throughout the Midwest attending festivals, where they became known not just for showing up, but for dancing on the stage with their favorite bands. Judy danced through life with a spirit that was warm, welcoming, and full of joy.

To her family, she wasn’t just Judy, she was Grammy. That name carried love, comfort, and a lifetime of memories. She had a way of making each grandchild and great-grandchild feel special, seen, and deeply loved. Her home, her laughter, and her presence were constants that will be missed beyond words.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 2013, her parents, and her brother Kenneth.

Judy leaves behind a family who will continue to carry her spirit forward: her daughters Carie (Denny) Cottrell and Cathy (Kenny) Blair; her grandchildren Brandi (Monte) Kastler, Amanda (Chad) Busta, Amelia (Nick) Sanders, Alicia (Eric) Mach, and Alexxa (Chandler) Watson; and her beloved great-grandchildren Ryne, Henry, Kennedy, Xavier, Jayden, Camryn, Briar, Barrett, Mackenzie, and Bradley, along with many other relatives and dear friends.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa. Judy will be laid to rest beside Bob.

A Come and Go Gathering will be held Saturday, May 9, beginning at 4:00 PM at her home in Osceola, a time to share stories, laughter, and memories in true Judy fashion.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Osceola Public Library or Clarke County Hospital Auxiliary.