Alice Brown

Alice Joan (Johnson) Brown, daughter of Andy Everett Johnson and Velma (Tripp) Johnson was born on June 23, 1941 in Ridgeway, Harrison County, Missouri and departed this life on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola, Iowa at the age of eighty-four.

Alice was baptized in 1951 at the Ridgeway Christian Church where she proudly attained sixteen years of perfect Sunday school attendance.

After graduation from Ridgeway Public School in 1959 Alice worked at Transworld Airlines in Kansas City Missouri until she started College at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri majoring in music.

Alice was married to Gerald Alfred Brown on June 4, 1960 in Miami, Oklahoma. To this union was born one son, Jay Benedict Brown.

Alice was employed by various businesses throughout the years, among them Office Services, Skelgas of lowa and Circle D Ag. She was a charter member of Laureate Chapter Beta Tau of Beta Sigma Phi, a Past Matron of Prize Chapter #332 Order Of The Eastern Star, member of Chapter K, P.E.O., and a member of Nancy McKay Harsh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Alice was also a member of the Murray Church of Christ where she played the piano for 10 years.

Alice was a photographer, loved to play the piano, sing, travel, play bridge, collect glassware and write. She loved working in her flower beds raising beautiful fall chrysanthemums and iris. She was a basketball fan and enjoyed watching her husband coach many winning teams. After Jerry’s retirement they enjoyed traveling to Europe and the Caribbean. Their favorite vacation was their annual September trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry in July 2021 having celebrated 61 years of marriage; her parents, brothers and sisters-in law Paul and Anne Johnson, Donovan and Deon Johnson; sister Ruth Janezich, and special friend, Vicky Mateer.

Alice is survived by her son; nephew Rhett Johnson and his wife, Kelli; and sister Helen Nebel.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola, Friday March 27, 2026 at 11:00 am with Pastor Marty Burgus officiating. Interment will be in the Murray Cemetery in Murray following the memorial.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Alice’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Friday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Murray Community School Foundation. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.