Larry Phillips

Larry Marvin Phillips, Sr., a beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend, departed this life on March 3, 2026, at the age of 83. Larry was born on September 15, 1942, in Winterset, Iowa, and his journey ended peacefully at the Indianola Good Samaritan Center in Indianola, Iowa.

Larry’s life was a testament to hard work, dedication, and love for family. After graduating from Truro High School in 1961, he pursued further education at Universal Trade School in Omaha, Nebraska. His career began as a machinist, and he went on to work as a mechanic at Eagle Iron Works and as a repairman for Massey Ferguson. In 1974, he embraced his passion for farming, joining his brothers to cultivate the land full time.

He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War with the United States Army, achieving the rank of SP5 (T). His service was a source of pride and an example of his commitment to duty and honor.

Larry’s interests were as diverse as they were inspiring. He had a keen eye for collecting quilts, farm toys, and antiques. He enjoyed scrapbooking, delving into genealogy, and was an avid reader, especially of newspapers and magazines. Above all, Larry cherished time spent with his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, who brought him immeasurable joy.

A member of the Winterset V.F.W. Post #8142, Larry was deeply connected to his community and valued the camaraderie and fellowship it provided.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Elmer Phillips and Alice Louise Phillips; his brothers, Terry Kay Phillips and Gary Richard Phillips; and his grandparents, Elmer and Catherine Phillips, and Newton and Myrtle Sankey.

He is survived by his son, Larry Marvin (Cindy) Phillips, Jr. of West Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren, Adam (Niki Anderson) Phillips of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, and Abigail (Tye) Scott of Kasota, Minnesota; and great-grandchildren, Anna, Haley, Tyler, Mazie, Makenzie, Ayla, and Berkley. He also leaves behind his sisters-in-law, Kathy Phillips and Nancy Phillips, both of Truro, Iowa, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and countless friends who will miss him dearly.

The family would like to say how thankful and wonderful the staff at Indianola Good Samaritan was, especially Larry’s nurse Tiffany.

Services to celebrate Larry’s remarkable life will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 10:30 am at the Truro Congregational United Church of Christ, with Pastor Riley Dykstra officiating. Friends are invited to gather and share memories on Monday, March 9, 2026, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. For those unable to attend in person, a live stream of the service will be available on Larry’s tribute wall at www.kalefuneralhome.com beginning at 10:30 am, Tuesday. Interment with Military Rites will follow at the Ebenezer Cemetery near Peru, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Truro Congregational United Church of Christ. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kalefuneralhome.com.

Larry Marvin Phillips, Sr. touched many lives and leaves a legacy of love and strength. He will be remembered fondly and missed deeply by all who knew him.