Doug Price

Douglas Paul Price, age 90, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2026, in Osceola, Iowa. Born on December 3, 1935, in Des Moines, Iowa, Doug lived a life centered on family, community, and his many passions.

Doug grew up in Osceola and graduated from Osceola High School. He began his career with Iowa Southern Utilities (now Alliant Energy) in Centerville, Iowa, as an appliance repairman and electrician. Through hard work and dedication, he advanced to a management position in Leon, Iowa, demonstrating his commitment to excellence and leadership.

Doug was a devoted husband to his wife of over 68 years, Nancy Jane Price. Together they built a loving family that includes their daughter Kris Sefton; sons Scott Price (Michaele) and Steve Price (Cynthia); and grandchildren Mackenzie Price, Sean Price, and Ella Price.

He also cherished his sisters Anita Horton (Jerry) and Kathy Barr. Doug was predeceased by his parents Paul and Lois Price; in-laws Harry and Ethelene Jones; sister Marilyn McBroom; son-in-law Peter Sefton; and brothers-in-law Rex McBroom and Richard Barr. His extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives held a special place in his heart.

Doug found joy in golf and spent countless hours coaching baseball and softball teams. A lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, he celebrated their World Series victory with immense happiness. Traveling to Chicago for games created cherished memories that reflected his love for the sport.

Doug’s legacy is one of kindness, humor, loyalty, and service. He volunteered countless hours to help others, brightening the lives of all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels or your local food pantry.

A celebration of Doug’s life will be held at the Osceola Methodist Church (130 W. Grant Street) on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him.

