Dixie Rinner

Dixie Lee Rinner, 81, of Osceola, Iowa, peacefully passed away on February 27, 2026, at Clarke County Hospital in Osceola. She was the daughter of Lyle Howard Saddoris and Mabel Irene (Kelley) Saddoris, born on November 19, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Dixie lived a life filled with love, dedication, and vibrant pursuits.

After graduating from Clarke Community Schools in 1963, Dixie attended secretarial school in Des Moines. She began her working career at Fort Des Moines and later dedicated herself to cleaning houses. In 1985, she joined Casey’s General Stores, where she worked diligently until her retirement as a store manager in 2010.

On December 27, 1963, Dixie was united in marriage to Guy George Rinner at the Murray Church of Christ in Murray, Iowa. They were the parents of two children, Kim and Dan, and shared a wonderful life together until his passing.

Dixie’s passions were as diverse as they were abundant. She found joy in camping, crafting, fishing, boating, gardening, and canning. Her fondness for horses, cooking, and baking was well known. She also enjoyed traveling with friends, visiting casinos, tending to her flower beds, embarking on trips to Arizona, solving puzzles, admiring old cars, and taking side-by-side rides, especially with her grandkids, great-grandkids, and her grand-dog, Jade. Most of all Dixie enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

An active member of the community, Dixie participated in numerous organizations. She was a member of the Osceola Church of Christ. She was involved with Osceola Chamber Mainstreet, was a charter member of Osceola Eagles Lodge Aerie #3495, and participated in the Murray Saddle Club, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Murray Booster Club, and the Clarke County Conservation Board. As a former 4-H leader, she took great pride in being deeply involved with helping area youth. She also enjoyed volunteering for her children’s school activities and field trips.

Preceding Dixie in death were her parents, Lyle Howard and Mabel Irene Kelley Saddoris; husband, Guy George Rinner; father-in-law, Archie Galen Rinner; mother-in-law, Thelma Irene Rinner; sister, Lois Ann McCloney; brothers-in-law, Junior McCloney, Darrell Rinner, Wendell Rinner, and Terry Rinner.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kim (Jim) Oaks of Murray, Iowa; son, Dan (Leslie) Rinner of Osceola, Iowa; grandsons, Jesse (Faith) Oaks and Shawn (Emily) Oaks of Murray, Iowa; companion, Dick McWilliams of Osceola, Iowa; and great-grandchildren, Dustin (Maile Ishikawa) Teas, Jimmy (Hailey) Graham, Lexi Oaks, Teagan Oaks, and Tucker Oaks. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Rinner of Plattsmouth, NE; sister-in-law, Gaynell Rinner of Everett, WA; brother-in-law, Merrill (Diana) Rinner of Osceola, IA; nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 10:30 am, with Pastor Brian McCraken officiating. The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Kale Funeral Home. For those unable to attend in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Dixie’s tribute wall beginning at 10:30 am, Friday.Interment will follow in the Murray Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to ALS Association, Iowa Chapter. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.comDixie will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her spirit and love remain in the hearts of her family and friends.