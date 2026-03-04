Annetta Ann Duff, age 36, of Overland Park, Kansas, the youngest child of John Edward and Shirley Jane (Petty) Duff, was born October 12, 1989, in Leon, Iowa. She left this life from the AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam, Kansas.

Annetta grew up in Van Wert, Iowa and attended school in Osceola, Iowa. She participated in cross-county and track. Following graduation from Clarke Community High School in 2008, she attended Southwestern Community College to study Nursing. In 2012, she enlisted in the United States Navy and served for seven years. She was stationed in Illinois, Texas, Italy, California, and New Jersey with a deployment to the Philippines. During this time she met and fell in love with Justin S. Estes. They were married in Kansas City on October 17, 2014. They made their home together throughout the Navy before settling in the Kansas City, Kansas area following their enlistments. After her honorable discharge, Annetta went back to school to finish her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration through Kansas University.

Annetta and Justin were blessed with a son, Jack in 2017. Annetta spent the last years of her life as a stay-at-home mom and student. In her free time, she loved reading and taking care of animals, especially her own cats (Buttons and Boo) and dog (Pepper).

Preceding her in death were her grandparents; several aunts and uncles; and a cousin. Survivors include her husband, Justin Estes and son, Jack Estes, both of Overland Park, Kansas; parents, John and Shirley Duff of Van Wert, Iowa; siblings, Nathan Duff & Tina Henderson of Jackson, Tennessee, Lacie Duff of Van Wert, Amanda & Damon Bazil of Osceola, Iowa, and Amy Duff of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Slade - O’Donnell Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on March 21, 2026, with burial following in the Van Wert Cemetery, Van Wert, Iowa. A memorial fund has been established by the family. She will be deeply missed and remain forever in our hearts.