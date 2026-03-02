Virginia Clark

Virginia Louise Clark was born in rural Warren County, Iowa, on February 27, 1939, to Charles and Eleanor (Flesher) Harned and passed this life on February 25, 2026, at Baptist Homes of Ashland, Missouri.

Shortly before her birth, the farm her parents rented sold. They located another farm to rent, but the house had been used to store grain. They cleaned it up and with her brother, Carroll, moved in on a Friday. Virginia “Gin” was born the following Monday.

Her family continued to live on Warren County farms until 1956. Some treasured memories were spending time with her Flesher grandparents who lived nearby and school and church in the Cool neighborhood. Favorite pets were Spotty dog and Chirpy, the rooster she taught to ride on her handlebars and crow on command. Cool Christian Union Church was where she first played piano for a congregation. She loved playing and it was a lifelong joy.

In 1956, her parents purchased a farm near Murray. This was the start of her senior year, and in an uncharacteristic move, she defied her parents and was adamant at finishing the year at Indianola, where they rented an apartment for her. Every penny was paid back when she started working.

After graduating in 1957, she moved to Murray and then Osceola with her parents. Virginia worked at Clarke County State Bank until 1958, when she met Peggy Frizzell, who became a longtime friend. Peggy encouraged her to write to Condon Clark, a friend stationed in England in the Air Force, in the fall of 1959. As Condon said, it was love at first write. After his return from the service in March 1961, they married on November 10, 1961, at which point she became a homemaker. Two daughters, Lynnette and Connie, blessed their home.

Virginia enjoyed helping Condon on the farm, it was always said they were “hip to hip” in all they did. They rented farms, in 1967 moving to the Cecile Marquis farm near Woodburn. Their dog, Trixie, was a beloved companion to the family for 15 years. They bought 80 acres from the Marquis family in 2000 and built their home they were so proud of. Their grandsons were the light of their lives and have fond memories of “Grandma Ginny”.

She was a superb seamstress, having learned skills from her mother and grandmother, with home economics classes and natural talents adding to her expertise. She made her wedding dress and her daughters’ along with their attendants and much of their clothing through the years, along with some for friends and did alterations. Shirts, western suits and jackets for Condon and items for their grandsons and sons-in-law were also made frequently.

Virginia worked part-time for Robinsons’ Department Store from the 1980’s until 1996. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and they were members of the Woodburn Booster Club for many years. In 1970, they joined the Woodburn Christian Church, where she played piano from 1969 to 2024 and sang in the choir. Good friends were made throughout the Woodburn community. After she and Condon moved to Missouri near Connie when his health failed, she enjoyed attending church at Harrisburg Christian Church.

We want to thank Baptist Homes of Ashland for their exceptional care. She enjoyed sewing placemats and baby blankets for donation while there, made friends, went to activities and church services on site and loved the staff. It truly was her second home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Condon, her brother, Carroll, and her parents. Surviving are her daughters, Lynnette Davis (Steve), Connie Coy (Sam); grandsons, Justin Davis, Caleb Coy and Stephen Coy; brothers-in-law, Roger Clark (Bonnie), Rolan Clark (Jan); cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Virginia's family will greet friends on Monday, March 9, 2026 from 1:30 pm until 2:30pm and funeral services will be at 2:30 at Kale Funeral Home, followed by interment at Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Homes of Ashland.

