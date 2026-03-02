James Kline

James Eugene Kline, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Iles Brandt Funeral Home in Dallas Center, IA. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 12:00pm to 1:30 pm at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, IA, followed by a funeral service starting at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola, IA.

James was born October 22, 1941, in rural Exira, IA, to Fredrick and Erma (Denison) Kline. He graduated from Osceola high school in 1960. He was united in marriage to Susan (Hunt) Kline on January 25, 1964. They moved to Granger, IA in 1968, where they made their home and raised their family.

James worked for many years as a pipe insulator, a trade he took pride in and dedicated himself to throughout his career. He was known for his strong work ethic, steady presence, and devotion to his family. He enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. He also had a strong love of animals and had many different types of pets over the years, but he especially loved his dogs and parrots.

James is survived by his daughter, Kayla (Tim) Peoples of Granger; two grandkids, Marlie and Myles Peoples; his son, Larry Kline; his brother, Kenneth Kline; sister, Amy Kline; sister-in-law, Kathy Kline, as well as other extended family and friends who will cherish his memory.

James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susan; his parents, Fredrick and Erma Kline; his brothers, Merlin and Richard; and his sister, Cheryl.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or any Animal Shelter of your choice.

Arrangements by Iles Brandt Chapel & Kale Funeral Home

Online condolences are welcome at www.ilescares.com or at www.kalefuneralhome.com.