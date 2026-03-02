Dorothy Burgus

Dorothy Lucille Burgus daughter of Elmer and Ethel Blanche Woods, a beloved member of the Murray community, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2026, in Osceola, Iowa, at the age of 93. Born on October 30, 1932, in Madison Township, Clarke County, Iowa, near Coyote Canyon, Dorothy exemplified a life filled with dedication, love, and service.

Dorothy received her education in Murray, Iowa, graduating from Murray High School on May 18, 1951. On that very same day, she eloped with the love of her life, Rex Junior Burgus, beginning a journey of companionship and devotion that would define her life. The couple was blessed with two children, Marty and Dezi.

She worked alongside her husband on their farm and also pursued a career as an upholsterer for many years. Dorothy’s talents extended far beyond her professional life; she was a gifted gardener, seamstress, and a master of crocheting and quilting. Her creativity shone through in the beautiful flower arrangements she prepared for weddings and the cakes she lovingly baked for special occasions and often just to bring joy to others.

A behind-the-scenes kind of person with a servant’s heart, Dorothy was known for her unwavering commitment to visiting the elderly in nursing homes and hospitals. Her faith played a significant role in her life, and she was a devoted member of the Murray Church of Christ. There, she served in many roles, including Sunday and Bible School teacher, youth leader, sponsor, and participant in numerous church camps. Together with her husband, she was involved in building churches in Carroll, Fort Dodge, and Illinois. The couple cherished their time spent together, enjoying many winters in Arizona to escape the harsh Iowa cold.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Rex Junior Burgus, brother Doyle Woods and sister-in-law Willene Woods, father-in-law Herbert Lawson Burgus, mother-in-law Lora M. Burgus, brothers-in-law Curtis Burgus and Gene Burgus, sister-in-law Nora L. Burgus, and nephew Kenny Burgus.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories with her surviving family: son Marty (Marlene) Burgus of Osceola, IA; daughter Dezi Richardson of Newton, IA; grandchildren Adam (Lisa) Richardson of Baxter, IA, Nick (Liz) Burgus of Mason City, IA, Amanda (Michael) Baes of Murfreesboro, TN, Katey (Jacob) Lindaman of West Des Moines, IA, and Brad (Britt) Burgus of Bettendorf, IA. Dorothy is also survived by her great-grandchildren Ben, Matt, and Robbie Richardson; Ayla, Jase, and Vera Burgus, Zoe and Mallory Baes, Lacey Lindaman, Rylan and Nyla Burgus . Her great friend and neighbor, Steve Wood, whom she considered another son, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends, will forever hold her memory close.

Services to honor Dorothy’s life will be held on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 11:00 am at the Murray Church of Christ, with Pastor Brian McCracken and Pastor Eddie Otto officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Murray Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, a live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Dorothy’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Monday.

Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name may be directed to the Murray Church of Christ Education Foundation, 430 3rd St., P.O. Box 52, Murray, IA 50174, or Central Iowa Bible Camp. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.

Dorothy’s warmth, kindness, and dedication to her family and community will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her. Her legacy of love and service will continue to inspire those she leaves behind.