Lawrence “Larry” Van Werden, age 89, passed away on January 29, 2026, at Clarke County Hospital. A lifelong Iowan, Larry lived a life marked by service, integrity, and deep devotion to both his profession and his community.

Larry was the second of four children born to Charles Van Werden and Virginia (Parish) Van Werden. He grew up around his parents’ dairy farm, where his enduring love of agriculture first took root. That passion was evident early on: while still in high school, Larry demonstrated a strong entrepreneurial spirit by owning and operating his own bluegrass stripping and sodding business. He maintained a meticulously kept bluegrass yard, owned four or five tractors and a large truck, and relied on a steady network of friends and family who were always willing to lend a hand.

He graduated from Winterset High School in 1955 and went on to earn a degree in Agronomy from Iowa State University. Though his roots were firmly planted in farming, Larry later pursued a career in law. After graduating from Drake University Law School in 1966, he joined the Reynoldson Law Firm in Osceola, where he practiced for more than 50 years.

Within the family, it was often joked that Larry was a farmer at heart who practiced law to support his farming hobbies. His children knew that weekends were usually spent at the farm-pulling weeds, tending to horses, or working the land. Larry had a special fondness for his horses and tractors and was known to proudly show new acquaintances a photo of himself riding a bucking bronco in his younger days. He never shied away from hard work, frequently cutting down trees and building large brush piles to burn-efforts that, on more than one occasion, drew the attention of the local fire department. In the summer months, Larry and his family treasured their time on Leech Lake, where he was a co-owner of Carlson Resort. Those summers became a cherished tradition, drawing extended family together year after year.

Larry believed deeply in service above self. He was a member of Rotary, a Fellow of the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers, and played a key role in founding Toys for Christmas in Osceola in 1969, an organization that continues to bring joy to children and families during the holiday season. In addition, Larry and his wife opened their home to numerous foster children over the years, offering care, stability, and compassion to those who needed it most.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dotti; three of their four children - Doug (Jamie), Christi, and Mike; his brother Jim Van Werden (Sue); his sister Gretchen Otto; and his grandchildren, Kynlee (Nolan) and Austin (Ana). He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Mark; his brother Bill and Bill’s wife Sylvia; and his brother-in-law Nelson Otto.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Iowa. The family will greet friends and guests beginning at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Toys for Christmas or Clarke County Hospital, in honor of Larry’s lifelong commitment to serving others.

