Rex L. McBroom, 91, of Kirkwood, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 19, 1934 in Osceola, IA, the son of Frank Ellis and Viola Pauline (Maytum) McBroom. Rex was raised and educated in Osceola and graduated from Osceola High School in 1954.

Rex married Marilyn Karine Price on November 25, 1955 at the Old United Methodist Church in Osceola, IA; she preceded him in death on April 22, 2019.

Rex’s ambition started at an early age when he bought ponies at the sale barn and broke them to ride then resold them for a profit. He also delivered groceries for the local Osceola grocery store and worked at the Movie Theater showing movies. In 1959 he and Marilyn bought a farm west of Osceola and worked side by side raising corn and hay, milked 40 Holstein dairy cows and raised turkey for 10 years, all while traveling to Creston to build houses and pole barns. He and his father, Frank, built numerous houses together before he started his own business of McBroom Construction and Plumbing. As a contractor and owner of McBroom Construction and Plumbing, he and Roc built over 100 houses in Osceola and surrounding communities.

Rex always enjoyed a challenge and excelled in everything he tried. From weightlifting to motocross racing to bowling and airplane pilot. Spent his later years on the golf course, cutting firewood and mowing his beautiful timber acreage where he called home for 44 years. Enjoyed many winters living at the Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels, Texas where he and Marilyn shared many adventures. He had wonderful memories of many years traveling to Canada on the annual Fly in Fishing trips he shared with family and friends.

But above all else the time spent with his son, daughter, grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids was the most treasured time of all. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.

The family would like to thank Beacon of Hope hospice for their compassion. A very special thank you to Shelley Bishop for being his companion and caregiver for the past 7 months, Brenda Aldridge and Melissa Vestal for helping care for Rex when needed.

Surviving Rex is his daughter, Beth (Jim) Vollbracht of Kirkwood, IL; son, Roc (Jenny) McBroom of Osceola, IA; grandson, Frank (Amberly) McBroom of Clementon, NJ; granddaughter, Miranda “Randi” (Tyson) Rumley of Leon, IA; step-granddaughters, Angie (Jesse) Stogdill of Weldon, IA, Terri (David) Miller of Las Vegas, NV, Teresa (Larry) Weber of Surprise, AZ, Tammy (Greg) Rice of Phoenix, AZ, step-grandsons, Jimmy (Sarah) Hobbs of Lincoln, NE, Tracey (LeeAnn) Vollbracht of Cameron, IL; 8 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Doug (Nancy) Price of Osceola, IL; sisters-in-law, Kathy Barr of Osceola, IA, Anita (Jerry) Horton of Indianola, IA AFS exchange son, Danilo Sanchez Rojas of Costa Rica. His beloved guardian angel cat “sunshine” and his constant companion for the past 4 years “Buddy;” numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marilyn; his brothers-in-law, Richard Thomas Barr, Donald Moomey, Wayne Weeks; his sisters, Leota Moomey, Bonnie Weeks; and his mother and father-in-law’s, Lois and Paul Price