Terry Lynn Schaff, age 62, passed away on February 1, 2026, at Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa. Born on January 24, 1964, in Osceola, Terry’s life was a tapestry of deep connections, enduring friendships, and a passion for sports and community.

Terry’s journey began in the small town of Osceola, where he grew up surrounded by family and friends. He attended Clarke Community Schools until fifth grade and graduated from Leon High School in 1982. It was during these formative years that Terry discovered his love for sports, becoming an integral part of a close-knit group of five friends, a bond that would strengthen over the decades.S

hortly after graduation, Terry set his sights beyond Iowa, relocating to Rhode Island to pursue a career in sales within the iron industry. His dedication and work ethic saw him thrive in this role for many years while maintaining his connections with loved ones back home.

In 2021, Terry returned to Iowa, where he embraced a new chapter as a host at Lakeside Casino in Osceola. Here, his warm personality and love for people shone brightly, earning him the respect and admiration of colleagues and patrons alike.

Terry was an avid sports enthusiast, with a particular passion for golf and a lifelong allegiance to the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially during football season. His love for sports was only matched by his love for people and the joy he found in bringing smiles to those around him, especially children.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Fredrick D. “Bud” Schaff, brother, Jody Dale Schaff, grandmother, Margaret Helen Robins, grandfather, Lyle Raymond Schaff, grandmother, Bertha Mae Schaffer, grandparents, Donal and Margaret Helen Robins, Brice and Vi North, uncle, Richard Raymond Schaff, aunt, Illene Lindsey, aunt, Lois Flowers, aunt, Joy Hodges, aunt, Betty Simpson, uncle, Glenn M. “Jiggs” Schaff, uncle, Frank North, aunt, Eva Doran and uncle, Gary Lee Holmes.

His memory will be lovingly carried forward by his mother, Marilyn Moon of Osceola, IA; nephew, Shaun Schaff of Leon, IA; stepson, Alexander; uncle, Larry (Arthene) Robins of Delta, CO; aunts, Ramsey North, Ruby Jean Holmes, and Shelley Schaff; uncles, Denny Doran and Lonnie Hodges; along with numerous cousins, other relatives, and countless friends who were touched by his kindness and warmth.

Services to honor Terry’s life will be held at a later date, with interment of his cremains at Maple Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be shared atwww.kalefuneralhome.com.

In celebrating Terry’s life, we remember a man whose spirit was as vibrant as his smile, whose friendships were as enduring as his love for the game, and whose legacy will continue to inspire all who knew him. May his memory be a blessing to all.