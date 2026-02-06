Pamela Klinker

Pamela Jean (McWilliams) Klinker, was born in Osceola, Iowa, to Donald and LaVonne (Rosburg) McWilliams on February 23, 1959, and joined them in heaven on February 4, 2026, from Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, at the beginning of her always-celebrated birthday month.

Pam was conceived while her father was stationed in Germany and was the only child in their family; when younger, she enjoyed what that offered, but was also disappointed with the lack of sibling camaraderie as the years went by.

She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, and then graduated from Clarke Community Schools with the class of 1977. That summer she began employment as a legal secretary in Osceola. On May 12, 1979 she was married to Dennis Klinker, and in early 1980 the couple moved to her grandparents’ farm, where she had also lived in a small separate house as a child.

The couple were blessed with two children, Daniel and Jessica. She was a tireless worker on the farm for the next twenty years, while also maintaining the home and a large garden. She assisted as a homeroom mom for the children’s school, and anxiously stepped up whenever help was needed.

She was a founding member of the Clarke County Farmer’s Market, enjoying the social aspect, as well as helping to supplement farm revenue. When outside income was needed in late 1999, she began employment at Lakeside Casino in Osceola, quickly moving up in position to Slot Shift Supervisor, and remained there until retiring during the COVID pandemic. Although not generally a successful gambler, she enjoyed playing slot machines and passing the time scratching lottery tickets.

Her final years were primarily spent planning family events, and how she could make each birthday, holiday, or other special occasion more memorable than the last. She would also host an extravagant Christmas Open House for family, friends, and neighbors, when able.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel; father-in-law, Donald Klinker; and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Her loving smile and positive attitude will continue to be cherished by husband, Dennis; daughter, Jessica, and fiancé, Troy Cory; grandchildren, Dawson and Clayton Frunzar; sisters-in-law: Kathryn (Dennis) Christensen of Leon, Kimberley (Bobby) Henderson and Karol Klinker of West Des Moines; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, former co-workers, and long-time friends.

Her body was cremated, and interment will be at a later date with her husband and son. A visitation is planned for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM.