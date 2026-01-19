Annabelle Diehl, daughter of Marvin “Sport” and Esther Stansell, was born May 31, 1936 in Osceola, Iowa and passed from this life Tuesday, January 13, 2026 in Des Moines at 89 years of age.

Ann received her early education in Osceola and graduated High School in 1954. She later attended Iowa Methodist School of Nursing, and then studied in North Dakota, becoming one of the first five Nurse Practitioners in the State of Iowa. After being involved in a serious car accident, she pursued her insurance license and became an agent for Life Investors, many other companies, and attained her securities license.

She was united in marriage to Fredrick Perry Diehl on November 23, 1957 in Ames, Iowa. The couple had four children and began their journey across Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Ann and Fred returned to Osceola to open Fred Diehl Insurance Agency where they lived the greater part of their lives.

Ann worked as a Nurse Practitioner for the Osceola Clinic, Broadlawns Medical Center, as well as being extremely active in the community. She became the Treasurer for the Iowa Nurse Practitioners from 1999 through 2001. Ann also became certified in Healing Touch and Hypnosis and opened Body Mind Massage and Wellness Center in 2002.

Ann was deeply invested in her community, serving as President of the Clarke Community School Board during her nine-year tenure and representing her profession on the Iowa State Board of Pharmacy. She was a cornerstone of local culture through her work with the Clarke Area Arts Council, Osceola Chamber Main Street, and the Historic Preservation Commission. Her faith and love for performance were evident at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, where she served as an organist and helped plan events, and in the many local theater productions in which she performed.

Those relatives who preceded Ann in death were her loving husband Fred Diehl, mother and father, Esther and Marvin Stansell, son, Michael Diehl, brother-in-law, William (Bill) Diehl.

Ann is lovingly remembered by her family: her daughter, Laura Diehl Haines of Des Moines, IA; her sons, David (Kathy) Diehl of Thousand Oaks, CA, Matthew (Cathy) Diehl of Pella, IA; and her daughter-in-law, Dawn Diehl of Oskaloosa, IA. She was a cherished grandmother to Bret (Therese), Austin, Britteny (Melinda), Blakelee, Kylie, Jace, Emalea (Luke), Jacob, Omkar, Josiah, Gabrielle (Nick), Joshua (Grace), and great grandchildren Chase, Elliot, Lennon, and Liam. Her memory is also held dear by her sister, Linda (Richard) Ruble of Des Moines, IA; her sister-in-law, Rita (Mike) Dauw of Mankato, MN; nieces, Margaret (Bill) Celebrezze, and Emma of St. Paul, MN, Wendy Ruble of Des Moines, IA, and a wide circle of extended relatives, dear friends, and professional associates.

Services will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Saturday January 24, 2026 at 10:00AM with Fr. David Polich officiating. The family will greet friends at a visitation from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, January 23, 2026 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Ann’s tribute wall beginning at 10:00 am, Saturday.

Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to her family for a fitting tribute to be decided at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com