Jan LaPlaunt

Janice “Jan” May LaPlaunt, a cherished member of the Osceola community, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2026, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines surrounded by her family. Born on November 25, 1950, at Dr. Stroy Hospital in Osceola, Iowa, Jan lived a life rich with love, laughter, and dedication. She was 75 years old.

Jan’s formative years were spent near Weldon, where she received her early education before attending Clarke Community Schools in Osceola, graduating in 1969. On July 12, 1970, she married James David Gould LaPlaunt in Osceola, where they shared their lives together until his passing.

Her career began in Marshalltown, where she worked at the Trowel Company while her twin sister, Janiece, went to cosmetology school there. Upon returning to Osceola, Jan dedicated over forty years of service to Miller Products. In her later years, she operated a private cleaning service in the area, serving individuals and businesses with care and diligence.

Family was the cornerstone of Jan’s life. Her bond with her twin sister, Janiece, was particularly special—they were rarely seen apart. She enjoyed attending sports and school activities in support of her nieces and nephews. Jan’s quick wit and sense of humor remained ever-present through her last days.

Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Loyal Right Chaney and Vona LaVon Anderson Chaney; her husband, James David Gould LaPlaunt; father-in-law, Clifford Joseph LaPlaunt; mother-in-law, Agnes Pauline Gould LaPlaunt; brother, Loyal Dean Chaney and his wife Betty, brother Lyle Lynn Chaney and his first wife Vicki; and nephew, Robert Eugene Chaney.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and fond memories with her twin sister, Janiece (David) Emm of Osceola, IA; brother, Dennis (Kay) Chaney of Osceola; nieces, Tara (Jamie) Lynn of Osceola, Tiffany (Damon) Hillyer of Winterset, and Janelle (Scott) Dickman of Eldridge, IA; sister-in-law Vickie Anderson Chaney; great-nieces Anna Dickman and Kennedy Lynn, great-nephews Alex and Sam Dickman, Peyton Lynn, and Fox and Daxton Hillyer; along with numerous other relatives, and many dear friends.

A service celebrating Jan’s life will take place at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 11:00 am, officiated by Pastor Chuck DeVos. Friends may pay their respects and greet the family from 10:00 am to 11:00 am the same day. For those unable to attend in person, a live stream of the service will be available on Jan’s tribute wall at www.kalefuneralhome.com starting at 11:00 am.

Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in Jan’s honor may be directed to the Clarke County Animal Shelter, 125 E. Ayers St., P.O. Box 223, Osceola, IA 50213.

The family invites you to leave online condolences at www.kalefuneralhome.com. Jan’s warmth, humor, and unwavering love will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew her.