Rhonda Souhrada

Rhonda Marie Mongar Souhrada, 68, passed away after a lengthy illness on December 24, 2025 at the Madison, South Dakota hospital.

Rhonda was born February 22, 1957, at the Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa to Robert Keith Mongar and Doris Marie Mateer Mongar.

She grew up in Osceola and graduated from the Clarke Community High School with the Class of 1976.

On August 7, 1980, she was united in marriage to David Souhrada in Osceola, Iowa. Together, they have four children Jeremy, Robert, Nicole and David.

In 1997 Rhonda, David and family moved to Madison, South Dakota to be based near his trucking job. Rhonda worked at various jobs in Madison, S.D. and raised their family while David was out trucking. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flower gardens and house plants. She had a love for dogs and had several during her life.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Robert Keith Mongar, brother Steven Wayne Mongar, brother Elias John Mongar, brother-in-law Gary Kistler.

Rhonda is survived by her husband David Souhrada of Madison South Dakota, son Jeremy (Vikki) Souhrada of Caldwell, Idaho, son, Robert Souhrada of Brookings, South Dakota, daughter Nicole (Sarn) Wood of Peyton, Colorado, son David (Karyna) Souhrada of Mobridge, South Dakota, mother Doris Mongar Townsend of Osceola, sister Roberta Kistler of Osceola, sister Linda (Lyle) Persels of Osceola, brother Bryan Mongar of Osceola, grandchildren: Michelle Breshears, JD, Taylor, Torri Ann Souhrada, Brooklyn, Hayven, David Souhrada, Abigale Zick, Kelby and Miranda Wood. Great-grandchildren Annabelle, Ayden Souhrada, Ruker and Aspen Breshears.

Following cremation, Rhonda will be returned to Osceola for a burial at a later date.