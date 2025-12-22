Dean Graham-83 passed peacefully December 17,2025 at Southern Hills Specialty Care Center in Osceola, Iowa. Dean was born on October 12, 1942 to Arno and Helen (Burk) Graham, on the family farm south of Murray, Iowa. He attended Doyle #1 country school where he enjoyed sports, especially football.

On February 1, 1965, he was united in marriage to Donna (Utley) at the Methodist Church in Osceola. Dean and Donna celebrated their 60th anniversary to which Dean was very proud of. They had one daughter Deanna Marie.

Dean from a young age learned you had to work hard for what you needed. As a farm boy from a poor family he quickly found when you don’t have the money, you fix it yourself. Leading to his grandson always saying, “just take it to grandpa he can fix anything!” He worked many jobs in his lifetime which included: farm hand, manager of a turkey farm, construction, welder, he worked for Saylor and Cooley Elevator and eventually 30 years with the City of Osceola Street Department where he retired in 2010. He always worked side jobs pouring concrete, trimming or cutting trees, building grain bins, mechanic work and even braking riding horses for people to make ends meet. Hard work was never something he complained about, it was simply part of who he was.

Nature and being outdoors was important to Dean. He was always that farm boy that found great beauty in the natural gifts God gave us. Learning about plants, trees and animals brought him great pleasure. He attended a tree school where he gained the knowledge to treat diseased trees and how to safely trim or remove a tree. Dean had an extraordinary ability to identify nearly every tree and plant he passed. Walking with him in the timber could be such a learning experience. He had a great love for animals and enjoyed reading about them. He also might have watched every Wild Kingdom episode ever made… at least 5 times. Never caring how many times he had seen an episode, because he might learn something from what he missed the last time he watched it.

He enjoyed mushroom hunting, pond fishing, country music, dancing, playing cards with friends, watching “his” squirrels, each one he called LeRoy, viewing old western movies, visiting with others and taking long drives in the country.

Beyond his many attributes, Dean had a generous heart. He quietly helped others without recognition, because he believed in easing the burdens of those around him. With no hesitation he would be the first to help out and would set aside whatever he was doing to help a friend. Dean loved to treat others with care and that kindness mattered and showed through his actions everyday. If someone was getting rid of something that another could use he would take it home and soon find a new home for it. He would literally give the shirt from his back to those that needed more than him.

The greatest gift to him was his family. He loved deeply and gave love openly with no hesitation. When Dean and Donna’s great niece and nephew came to live with them, he once again opened that huge heart and made his home theirs with the same love and dedication he gave to his daughter. In his heart they are his children and that was how he raised them. Other than being a parent, nothing compared to the feelings he had when he became a grandpa. That first little dark-eyed bundle was the apple of his eye. Alena had her grandpa wrapped around her little finger. He would drop by after work many days a week just to “check” on her. Mostly to get a snuggle. Then came that little boy that was given his name for a middle name. What pride he had in Clay. Teaching him some ornery things that he thought was so funny! Later he gained what he always considered three more grandchildren: Vivian, Nevaeh and Davyn gave him so much joy in his later years. Always eager for them to come after school to his house so he could hear about their day.

Dean is survived by his wife Donna, his daughter Deanna (Dave) Allen, his grandchildren: Alena and Clay Allen, his niece and nephew Shelby (Jerry) Hawxby and Logan (Daisy Torres) Brown whom he lovingly raised as his own children, and their children: Vivian, Davyn Hawxby, and Nevaeh Torres. Brothers: Hank (Barb Wolf) Graham and Billy (Rhonda) Graham and sisters: Ruby Haliburton, Shirley (Dennis) King, Carolyn (Don) Eblen, brothers-in-laws: Dick Istas, Wilbur Frericks, and sister-in-law Deb Graham, and Sue Utley. Many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and parent-in-law’s Mabel and Elmer Utley, brothers Ronnie and Donnie Graham, sister Patsy Istas and Betty Spire, Arnolene Hull, brothers-in-laws: Bill Spire, Kenny Haliburton, Lyle Hull, and Bill Utley, sister-in-laws Suzanne Frericks, Donna Mae Graham, Vicky Graham, and Francis Voschell. Special friends: Howard and Nancy Schuldt.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola, Monday December 22, 2025 at 11:00 am with Chaplain Matthew Novotny officiating, with interment following in the Maple Hill Cemetery.

The family will greet friends at a visitation from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm Sunday, December 21, 2025 at Kale Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to his family for a fitting tribute to be decided later.

