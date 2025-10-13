Bob Johnson

Robert “Bob” Weston Johnson, son of Carl Weston Johnson and Florence Lillian (Marlin) Johnson was born December 23, 1942 in Des Moines, Iowa and passed from this life in an accident on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at his home near Osceola, Iowa at 82 years of age. Bob was a hard working family man, he loved his family dearly and really enjoyed having them around.

Bob grew up in Des Moines, as a boy he enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors. He enjoyed spending nights on the river trapping and fishing with his brother and he played little league baseball. Bob graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines with the class of 1961. Following graduation he worked for Campbell Heating for a couple years before going to work for Firestone, he retired from Firestone in 1996. Bob was a proud and active member of Local #310 United Rubber Workers Union in Des Moines, serving in many of their officer positions.

Bob was united in marriage to Sharon Lee Strait and they were blessed with two boys, Randy and Russ. Bob later married Irene Waggoner and she brought to the family her daughters, Terri and Kathy. Together Bob and Irene had a son Michael. Bob’s love of hunting and the outdoors led him to Southern Iowa where he built his home with the help of his boys, North of Weldon, he was very proud of that. Irene preceded him in death in 2013. Bob later married Mary Lou Hembry and she brought her three children, Cindy, Pam and Chris to the family. Bob was a small farmer and bee keeper and hunting and fishing was a big part of his life. Bob took many fishing trips that he greatly enjoyed, with his brother and other family and friends, he always looked forward to his yearly fishing trip to Canada.

Bob had many things he enjoyed, he restored a 1972 pickup, restored old tractors and was a member of the Clarke County Old Iron Club, He was a volunteer with the Osceola Senior Center. Bob was always going to auctions, garage sales and was always looking for a bargain. He tried his hand at raising chickens and was a skilled bee keeper and enjoyed going to the farmers market on the square. Bob had a strong faith in God and was a member of the Weldon Christian Church where he was very active. He was a loving man who will be greatly missed.

Those relatives who preceded Bob in death were his wife, Irene Johnson, parents, Florence and Carl Johnson, daughter, Kathy Mook, and son, Chris LeRoy Mason.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Mary Lou Johnson of Osceola, IA, son, Randy (Renee) Johnson of Ankeny, IA, son, Russ (Christy Slack) Johnson of Des Moines, IA, daughter, Terri (Jeff) Bredvold of Colorado, son, Michael Johnson of Osceola, IA, daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Norman of Osceola, IA, daughter, Pam (Joe) Sitzman of Woodburn, IA, 17 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, sister, Bev (Bill) Foust of Norwalk, IA, brother, Jerry (Linda) Johnson of Des Moines, IA, as well and other family and many friends.

Bob’s family will greet friends prior to the services on Monday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Kale Funeral Home.Celebration of His Life will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Monday October 13, 2025 at 11:00 am with Pastors Jim Lane, and Todd Carroll officiating.

Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.

