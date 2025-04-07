Joyce Crees

Joyce Elaine Crees was born Oct.4, 1938 to Wayne and Lucile Crees in Murray, Iowa. She passed away from this life April 1, 2025 at her home surrounded by her loved ones at 86 years of age.

Joyce was born and raised on the family farm in Hopeville, IA in Doyletownship. She had four siblings, Rex Crees, Virgene Crees, Janice Hood, and Ronald Max Crees “JIM”. Joyce graduated from Murray High School in 1956. She worked at the Murray High School as a secretary to the principal for 18 yrs. She also worked at Clarke Co. Tire in Osceola, was a Homemaker Health Aide, and worked at Clarke Community School. She finished her career at the Small Wonders Daycare in Murray then retired.

Joyce was the mother of two son’s, Scott and Stacy Carter. She has two granddaughters Shelby Collin and Kara Beth. She has six great grandchildren, Kethn Scott, Samara Elaine , Marley Jane, Rylee Irene, Zayn Silas, and Vada Quinn. Joyce’s greatest joy was her family.

Joyce was a proud Christian woman. She was an excellent piano player. She played the piano at Hopeville and Lacelle Church for 30 years every Sunday. She loved being outdoors, always had a big garden, loved her flowers, and enjoyed watching the birds. Wherever she was, so were her cats.

Those relatives who preceded Joyce in death are her parents Wayne and Lucile Crees, older brother Rex, sister Virgene, and youngest son Stacy Carter.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memory; oldest son Scott Carter (Bobbi), granddaughters Shelby(Gabe Thompson) and Kara (Lance Turner), great grandchildren, Kethn, Samara, Marley, Rylee, Zayn, and Vada. As well as countless friends and family.

Graveside Services will be held at Hopeville Cemetery, Wednesday April 9, 2025 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Marty Burgus officiating.

Joyce’s family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Kale Funeral Home.

Directed to a memorial fund setup in her name at American State Bank in Osceola.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com