Condon Clark

Condon Maurice Clark, son of Kenneth Maurice and Freda Larie (Gibson) Clark, was born November 2, 1937, in Osceola, Iowa. He passed away peacefully on March 27, 2025, in the wonderful care of the VA Community Living Center in Columbia, Missouri.

He grew up on farms in the Osceola area with his younger twin brothers, Roger and Rolan, and attended country schools as a child. He always enjoyed the country life and animals; dogs and horses were his favorite pets.

Condon graduated from Osceola High School in 1956 and continued farming with his father. He enlisted in the Air Force on October 14, 1957, and did basic training at Lackland Air Force Base. He served his tour of duty at the RAF Sculthorpe military base in England as military police.

He was released early for his overseas service and was discharged from active-duty March 16, 1961. Condon was proud of time in the Air Force and was a very active member of the American Legion Herndon-Oehlert Post in Woodburn, serving as secretary for many years. He was honored to march with the color guard at parades and serve as sergeant at arms for funeral military services.

Virginia moved to the area in 1957 after graduating from Indianola High School, as her parents had bought a farm near Murray. She became friends with Peggy Frizzell when she started working at Clarke County State Bank, who encouraged her to write to her friend, Condon, in the service in England. They began dating upon his return from service and were married November 10, 1961, at the Christian Church in Osceola.

They rented farms in the Osceola area until 1967, when they rented the Cecile Marquis property west of Woodburn. They lived there until 2000 when the farm sold. They purchased 80 acres of the property and built a new home. Besides farming, he worked for the Farmer’s Co-Op in Osceola and enjoyed working at the Humeston Sale Barn until 2024. For several years starting in the 1990′s, they were in business with Virginia’s brother and made aftermarket fiberglass custom parts for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Condon enjoyed woodworking and made items for their home and family members.

Active members of the Woodburn Christian Church, he served as elder, and Virginia played the piano. Condon filled in and gave sermons when the ministers were absent. They were members of the Woodburn Booster Club for many years and involved in many community events.

Many hours were spent in the company of their friends, Charlie, Mabel and Peggy Frizzell and Harley Pippin. He enjoyed working cattle with the area farmers. Darrell Davis, known as “Diz” and Condon, known as “Fiz” (Fisby) were lifelong good friends, along with Darold McCauley and John Frizzell.

They had good times at the kitchen table after helping each other; telling stories, eating cookies and drinking iced tea. Condon loved to joke and laugh and never knew a stranger. Their grandsons were the light of their lives, and he enjoyed many special times with them.

Condon is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Virginia; daughters, Lynnette (Steve) Davis; Connie (Sam) Coy; grandchildren, Justin (Stacey) Davis, Caleb and Stephen Coy; brothers, Roger (Bonnie) Clark; Rolan (Jan) Clark; along with cherished nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 1:30 PM at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola with military honors provided by the Herndon-Oehlert Post #157 and Davis-Pence Post #69 of the American Legion and the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to the Herndon-Oehlert Post #157 of the American Legion in Condon’s honor. Online condolences may be directed to his family at www.kalefuneralhome.com