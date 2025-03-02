Kathy Mason

Kathryn Ann (Pearcy) Mason, age 84, was born August 23, 1940, at the Decatur County Hospital in Leon, Iowa, the daughter of James Harold and Ina Faye (LaFollette) Pearcy of Weldon, Iowa. She passed away on February 15, 2025, at Westview Acres Care Center in Leon, Iowa.

Kathy graduated from Weldon High School in 1958. After graduation she married William McClaran of Leon in 1959. Kathy and Bill moved to Des Moines then Seattle, Washington, where Kathy worked at United Pacific Insurance Company as an underwriter. They separated seven years later and Kathy then returned to Iowa. Bill later passed away. Kathy worked at the Osceola Nursing Home for a year before her father died on October 1, 1969. She then went to work at her mother’s and brother’s grocery store in Weldon. She also worked part time for Charles at Pearcy Country Wholesale until the business closed in 1989.

In June of 1970, Kathy married Earl LeRoy “Buck” Mason in Bethany, Missouri. He had three children, Chris age 12, Cindy age 10, and Pam age 8. Five years later they were blessed with a son, Brent Alan. Chris, Cindy, and Pam always looked out for Brent. After 33 years of marriage, Kathy and Buck divorced. Kathy stayed in Weldon and continued her dog grooming business that she started in her home in 1986. She pampered all her animals. Her dogs were Hank, Dana, Hunter, Nanny, Jorja, and Cooper.

Kathy was a member of the Weldon Christian Church, the Depot, the City Council, and the Eastern Star. She wrote the Weldon news for the Leon Journal-Reporter and sent out cards for the church. In 2008, she was re-baptized at Calvary Baptist Church in Leon.

Kathy had a special friendship with Darrell “Pete” McVey. He plays music, sings, and enjoys life. He and Kathy had a lot in common and were happy together.

Kathy, as she was known, had three brothers, Larry James, who was born in 1937 and died at birth; Harold Jay, who was born in 1939 and died on June 19, 1999 and his wife, Vallie Pearcy passed on September 21, 2018; and Charles Arthur, who was born in 1943 and died on February 10, 2017; son, Chris Mason, born in 1957 and died January 3, 2010; and nephew, Jimmy Pearcy, born in 1963 and passed on August 6, 2000.

Survivors include her son, Brent Mason of Weldon; grandchildren, McKenna Mason of Chicago, Illinois and Xavier Mason of Clinton, Missouri; daughters, Cindy & Jeff Norman of Creston, Iowa and Pam & Joe Sitzman of Woodburn, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Kelly Mason Milne of Murray, Iowa; eight step-grandchildren, Kyra, Carlee, Sara, Terri, Breana, Joey, Tony, and Jill; nephew, Danny Pearcy of Osceola, Iowa; special friend, Pete McVey of Weldon; and other relatives and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Slade - O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025, with Jim Lane and Todd Carroll officiating. Burial will be in the Green Bay Cemetery in Clarke County, Iowa at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Weldon Christian Church or the Weldon Community Center in Kathy’s memory.