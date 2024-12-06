Linda Forbes

Linda Irene Forbes, 79 of Molalla, Oregon died November 30, 2024 of Alzheimer’s disease. Linda was born November 27, 1945 in Creston, Iowa, the daughter of Royce Keith Thompson and Irene M (Hanon) VanderLinden.

She graduated from Murray High School in 1964. On May 20, 1964 she married Corky K. Forbes at the Methodist Church in Murray, Iowa. They lived in Victorville, California while Corky was serving in the USAF. When Corky was discharged in1966 they moved to Oregon. Linda was an accountant and worked for a construction company for 32 years. She enjoyed traveling with Corky, Volkswalking, reading, sewing, quilting and spending time with her granddaughters.

Linda is survived by her husband Corky, daughter Lynae (Glenn) of Molalla, Oregon, son Dallas (Kelley) of Oregon City, Oregon, granddaughters Bailey (Tom) Hay, Portland, Oregon Allison K. (Thomas) Greiner, Wilsonville, Oregon, great granddaughters Catherine Corky Hay, Grace Irene Greiner, sisters Rayma (Tim) Frank, Crane, Missouri, Kim VanderLinden, Crane, Missouri, Pam VanderLinden, Indianola, Iowa, Kellie (Mike) Peebler, Winterset, Iowa, Becky (Jeff) Gibson, Van Wert, Iowa, and cousins and nieces.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Our gratitude goes out to the many remarkable caretakers and nurses at the Hope Village Memory Care in Canby, Oregon.

At Linda’s request there will be no services but memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.