Max Flaherty

Max Russell Flaherty, third and last son of John Edward Flaherty and Alice Eileen Johnson, was born on February 26, 1934 in Osceola, Iowa and died on September 26, 2024 at Clarke County Hospital. He was 90 years old.

Max was raised East of Murray on the family farm. He graduated from Murray with the class of 1952. After graduation, he started farming with his dad during the day and driving a truck at night. Max lived his 90 years of life within a mile of where he was born. Max worked hard his whole life. After retirement from trucking for Heartland Express, he kept busy with yard work, weekend poker runs with Tharon on their motorcycle, and camping trips. Even as little as four weeks ago, he was digging post holes for a new cattle watering system by his house.

On March 26,1953 in Des Moines, Iowa he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Tharon Marie German. Russell and Ronald soon blessed this union. Max and Tharon celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2023.

Over the years, Max and Tharon had many adventures. When the boys were little, Max loaded the family up in a pickup and stock rack and drove to Washington DC for summer vacation. They spent many summers going to different baseball stadiums as well. Max and Tharon spent a summer in the 1970s working in Colorado, they even rode their motorcycle to Alaska and over the Arctic Circle. He enjoyed many years camping and working at the Iowa State Fair in the cattle barn on Livestock Patrol on horseback. Max liked visiting with the guys over coffee every morning to catch up on the local news. Max was an avid supporter of Murray School athletics over his lifetime.

In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by his wife, Tharon; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pauline and E.O. “Smoky” German, and brothers Darrell and Gary.

Max is survived by his sons, Russ (Vicki) Flaherty of Murray; Ron (Cindy) Flaherty of New Virginia. Grandchildren Jason (Joyce) Flaherty of Altoona, Jerod (Jess) Flaherty of Osceola, Marie (Paul) Henry of Osceola, Emily (Joe) Nadler of Earlham. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Cole Flaherty, Madilynn Henry, Grant Flaherty, Isla Flaherty, Louella Marie Flaherty, and Eleanor Nadler. Also survived by sister-in-law, June Flaherty, many nephews and special friends, Wayne and Sally Phillips.

Graveside services will be Friday, October 4, 2024 at the Murray Cemetery at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Marty Burgus. The family will visit with friends following the graveside service, beginning at 2:00 PM at the Murray Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Murray Fire Department.Online condolences may be left at www.kalefuneralhome.com