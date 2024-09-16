Sheila Harned

Sheila Ann (Robins) Harned, born March 12, 1946, passed away on September 10, 2024 in Osceola, Iowa with her daughters by her side. She was welcomed home by her loving husband, Carroll, and her parents Ed and Deloris Robins. In her last moments on this earth she was surrounded, visited, and loved on by close family and the many friends she and Carroll had the pleasure of being with over the years.

She is survived by her brothers Lanny (Sheryl), Doug (Dianna), children Tami (Jim), Tawnia (Andrew), Pam (Alan), Kevin (Jan), Julie (Doug), five grandsons Cody (Mandy), Turner (Kristyn), Skylar, Adam, Nicholas, and five great-grandchildren.

Sheila’s life was centered around her family and friends, crafting beautiful art and amazing meals, and pursuing various careers.

There will be a private gathering for family only.