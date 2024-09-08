Patricia Carson

Patricia Joan (Goodrich) Carson passed into eternity on Saturday, August 24 at the Clarke County Hospital. Patricia (Pat) was born at home in St. Charles, Iowa to Zilpha and Ray Goodrich on August 21, 1934. She was the 11th of 12 children. Pat attended New Virginia School and Osceola High School through the ninth grade.

Pat was united in marriage to Gene Carson on November 5, 1954, in Perry, Iowa. They became the parents of Andrea and Clayton.

Pat worked at many bars & restaurants, includingLee’s Northside & The Lunch Box. She and Gene were co-owners of The West Side Tavern for many years.

Pat and Gene were charter members of the Osceola Eagles Club. Pat loved the outdoors, especially fishing and mushroom hunting. She also had a soft spot for animals including a number of pet cats and dogs and the occasional raccoon and opossum who always found a meal at her back door. She loved the color red and cardinals and was an avid reader. She was known for sharing her music, especially picking a tune on her dulcimer, banjo, guitar, and keyboard, all of which she taught herself to play along with the harmonica. Pat attended Calvary Baptist Church in her later years where she was baptized at the age of 80.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Eva, Enid, Becky, Rose, Lily, Andy, Barney, Gotch, and Jim. She is survived by siblings Bob (Judy) Goodrich and Mickey Oberg and by her children Andrea (Randy) Hart and Clayton Carson, 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren, as well as sister-in-law Leanna Phillips, special great-nephew Lance Carson, friend Angie Kalkes Gilbert, picking buddy Rick Burke, and a host of family and friends.

The family would like to thank Every Step, specifically her home nurse Stephanie Scott and hospice nurse Tia Shaw, as well as the staff at Clarke County Hospital for their compassionate care for Pat and the family. Any memorial donations will be designated as a gift to the Eagles.

A celebration of life is being planned for a future date.