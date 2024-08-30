Funeral services are set for 77 year old Charles Harger of Eldridge, formerly of Osceola.

Services will be at 10:30 am, Thursday, September 5, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola with interment following in the Maple Hill Cemetery.

Kale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Charles Harger.

The family will be present to greet friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home.

A live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Charlie’s tribute wall beginning at 10:30 am, Thursday.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com