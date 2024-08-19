Ronald E. LaFollette

Ronald Earl LaFollette, 96, of Osceola, passed away Aug. 16, 2024, at Southern Hills Care Center in Osceola. Ron and his twin brother, Donald Merl, were born Oct. 4, 1927, to Welby Earl and Roselma (Cramer) LaFollette in Eden Township, Decatur County. Ron and his twin were the younger brothers to Clifford Dale and oldest brother, Clyde Verlin. They were all raised and schooled in Decatur County.

After Ron (Buck) graduated eighth grade from Pleasant View School, he worked for several local farmers and on Burlington Railroad with a section crew. He was then drafted into the Army in 1946, and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington, and then Fairbanks, Alaska. Upon returning from the service, he continued working at the railroad, then at Langfitt Elevator in Leon.

He met Maxine Ramsey, and they were married May 20, 1949, in Decatur County. They made their home on a farm in Leon. They had three children: Londa Sue (LaFollette) Swaim, Rande Roy and Monte Len. They resided in Des Moines, Murray, Osceola and Leon. In August 1953, Buck began working at Firestone Rubber Company and retired after 32 years in 1985.

During their marriage, Max and Buck were partners in all things, and spent all of their time together. This included family camping trips, trips to Indiana, all church functions, horse-related parades, auctions, Pony Express, camping at Old Threshers Reunion, Davis County Music Festival, as well as attending all local blue grass and music get-togethers.

Maxine passed away in 2011, after 62 years of marriage. Buck loved the Lord and was very concerned that all his nieces, nephews and grandchildren would make it to Heaven.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings and their spouses.

He is survived by his children: Sue Swaim of Leon, Rande LaFollette (Deanna Stafford) of Des Moines and Monte (Garla) LaFollette of Osceola; granddaughter Michele (Donald) Billington of Osceola; grandsons: Blake (Ashley) LaFollette, Tyler (Katie) LaFollette, Hunter (Hannah) LaFollette, Brady LaFollette, Cole (Sammi) LaFollette and Riley LaFollette; great-grandchildren: Zachary (Marti) Mathes, Guy (Alexis) Billington, Easton LaFollette, Chloe LaFollette and Zoe LaFollette, several nieces and nephews and many friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Lifepoint Assembly in Osceola, with interment following in the Van Wert Cemetery. There will be a luncheon served for family and friends at Lifepoint Assembly after the family’s return from the cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to his family for a fitting tribute to be decided later.