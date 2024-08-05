Lester “Dick” R. Parker, 99, of Des Moines passed away peacefully at home following a long, well-lived life on August 3rd, 2024.

Dick was born in 1925 in Murray, Iowa. He grew up in a large family. He married Marjorie “Christine” Stephenson before heading off to serve on the front lines in Europe during WWII for the US Army. His daughter Deanna Parker was born while he was overseas. While Dick rarely spoke about his time in the service, his family is eternally grateful and proud of his service to this country.

Upon returning home, he enjoyed a 32-year career with the Super Value Grocery Warehouse. He was blessed by the birth of his second daughter Trudy Rae Gordon in 1947 and his son Randy Richard Parker in 1952.

After over 54 years of marriage, his wife Chris passed away in 1998. In 2001 he met and married second wife, Bertha Frakes.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his 6 siblings, both of his wives, both of his daughters, his grandson Terrence Gordon.

The memory of Dick will forever be cherished by his son Randy Parker, granddaughters Jennifer (Ray) Schafer, Lindsey (Seth) Pace and Lacee Gordon, grandsons Jared (Mallory) Parker, Clint Wilson, and Grant (Ashley) Parker, as well as several great-grandchildren and bonus children and grandchildren of his second wife Bertha.

Dick’s family would like to extend tremendous appreciation to the staff of Trinity Center at Luther Park and Hospice of the Midwest for the care provided to Dick over last past few months. Also, they would like to thank Bertha’s children Tim, Tom and Bea for the love, compassion and care they showed for Dick in his later years.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16th at 10:00 a.m., with a brief visitation period immediately prior at 9:30am. Services will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, located at 3857 E. 42nd St. in Des Moines.

