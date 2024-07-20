Elmer William “Bill” Utley, son of Elmer Henry Utley and Mabel Magdeline Utley, was born on March 16, 1948, in Osceola, Iowa and passed away peacefully at his home in Osceola, Iowa, on July 15, 2024, at the age of 76. Bill lived a life full of love, dedication, and service.

Bill proudly served his country with honor in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and in later years was member of the Herndon-Oehlert American Legion Post #157. After his military service, he dedicated thirty-five years to the Clarke County Secondary Road Department, working as a Heavy Equipment Operator until his retirement in 2009.

On August 30, 1974, Bill married the love of his life, Sue Anne Atherton, in their hometown of Osceola. Together, they raised two wonderful daughters, Kelley and Kayla, and enjoyed a rich and fulfilling family life. His commitment to his work was only surpassed by his devotion to his family.

Bill was a man who found joy in simple pleasures-whether it was fishing, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, watching classic episodes of Gunsmoke, having lunch with his friends, or trying out new recipes he discovered on Facebook. He had a unique knack for cooking, and his culinary experiments were always a family favorite.

An avid lover of nature, Bill spent countless hours watching and feeding the outdoor wildlife around his home. His immaculate yard and thriving garden were testaments to his meticulous nature and his deep appreciation for the beauty of the outdoors. But above all else, Bill’s greatest joy came from his granddaughter’s activities and traveling with his family. He was a proud and doting grandfather who cherished every moment spent with his family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Henry Utley and Mabel Magdeline Utley; sisters, Sue Frericks and Frances Morris Voschelle; father-in-law, Finley Atherton; mother-in-law, Georgia Atherton; and niece, Daina Marie Estell.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Sue Utley of Osceola, IA; daughters, Kelley (Dusty Henry) Luce of Osceola, IA, and Kayla (Chad) Halverson of Osceola, IA; grandchildren, Ryleigh and Raelyn Luce, Jadie Bowlsby, Kaelie Halverson, Christi Halverson, Lucas, Tory, and Ali Henry, all of Osceola, IA. Bill will also be remembered fondly by sister, Donna (Dean) Graham of Osceola, IA, special friends, Bob and Bev Schader, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends, and his cherished granddogs, Pumpkin and Ginger.

Bill will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His legacy of dedication to family, community, and country will be remembered always.

Services to honor and celebrate Bill’s life will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 11:00 am, with Pastor Marty Burgus officiating. The family will greet friends from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Kale Funeral Home. A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Bill’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am on Monday.

Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to his family for a fitting tribute to be decided later. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.