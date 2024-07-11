Dennis Beeler

Dennis Otto Beeler passed away peacefully at his home in Truro, Iowa surrounded by his family on July 8, 2024, at the age of 69. Born on March 21, 1955, in Winterset, Iowa, Dennis spent his life devoted to his family, work, and community.

Dennis lived his whole life in Truro and was proud to be a part of the local Interstate 35 and Madison County community. After graduating from Interstate 35 Community School and attending Iowa State University, he began farming with his father. He was united in marriage to Roxanne Lea Howard on August 19, 1978 in St. Charles, Iowa. If you ever asked Dennis how long he had been married to Roxanne, he could tell you down to the exact number of days. You rarely saw one without the other, and they set a beautiful example for their three daughters, Heather, Katie, and Calli.

Dennis’s love for family extended into his career - starting Beeler’s Bakery in Des Moines with his siblings in the late ‘80s and working with his sister, Carla, and brother-in-law, Dick, at ReBearth Products for many years. For the past 20 years, he worked alongside his brother Tim building their business, Beeler’s Pork, where his dedication, hard work and genuine kindness were evident to all who knew him.

His interests were many and varied, but most were centered around his love for the outdoors and his deep connection with his family. Dennis enjoyed fishing with his grandkids, fixing up his Oliver tractor, and camping at the Iowa State Fair. Many of the fondest family memories came from summer vacations spent at Cedarwild Lodge in Minnesota. He found great joy and comfort in music and shared his enthusiasm with his daughters. He was an excellent cook and had many memorable times preparing holiday meals and trying family recipes with the girls. Dennis was a talented welder, and several Christmas stars he welded can be seen throughout the community during the holidays. Dennis cherished his wife, Roxanne, and spent nearly all his time with her. One of their favorite activities was to go for a drive to share a twist ice cream cone together.

Above all, Dennis cherished spending time with his grandchildren. He had a wonderful knack of connecting with them through the activities they enjoyed, including hours in the bleachers supporting sporting events, sledding, watching tractor pulls, playing frisbee, fishing, or assisting with 4-H projects. He was always present for them. Among all in his family, Dennis was lovingly known as the “helper,” always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Dennis was a faithful member of St. Charles Parish Church and supported several community organizations, including the Madison County Pork Producers, Madison County Fair and Pink Tractor Foundation among others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Louise Beeler and Carl Eugene Beeler; and in-laws, Robert Dean Howard and Helen Lavonne Howard.

Dennis leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Roxanne Beeler of Truro, IA; daughters, Heather (Matt) Williams of Franklin, TN, Katie (Anthony) Monroe of Truro, IA, and Calli (Ethan) Gwinn of Truro, IA; grandchildren, Ford, Jackson, Colton, and Brooklynn Williams, Wyatt, Mason, and Nolan Monroe, and Cleo Gwinn and a baby sibling, due in September. Also surviving are his siblings, Carla (Dick) Burhans of St. Charles, IA, Tim (Julie) Beeler of Winterset, IA, Rod (Karen) Beeler of Truro, IA, and Mike (Kathleen) Beeler of Dawson, IA; sisters-in-law, Diana (Kevin) Lindsey of Prole, IA, Linda (Paul Madsen) Pound of Saint Charles, IA, and Melanie (Roger) Ritchey of Indianola, IA; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and numerous friends.

Services to honor Dennis’s life will be held at St. Charles Parish on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 11:00 am, with Pastor Darin Feikema officiating. The family will greet friends from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Dennis’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to his family for a fitting tribute to be decided later. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com

Dennis’s life was a testament to his unwavering love for his family, his dedication to his work, and his commitment to his community. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.