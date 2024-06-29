Maryla Hart

Maryla Rae Hart, born on February 2, 1944, in Creston, Iowa, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2024, in Norwalk, Iowa surrounded by her children. She lived a fulfilling life of 80 years, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be cherished.

Maryla received her education from Osceola High School, graduating in 1962. On February 15, 1963, she married the love of her life, Dale Robert Hart, at the Osceola United Methodist Church. Together, they were blessed with two children, Deanna and Ryan.

Maryla dedicated many years to serving the community through her work at Clarke Community Schools. Starting in the library at East Elementary, her dedication shone through, from the library to the guidance office, and finally, as the welcoming face in the high school office. She touched the lives of countless students and parents with her kindness and unwavering support. She was not just a receptionist and attendance secretary but a comforting presence for all, feeling as if she was a “MOM” to many of the children she encountered every day.

Beyond her professional life, Maryla’s grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved spending every minute she could with them. Kevin Costner was Maryla’s second love… she was hoping he would come find her after his divorce. She found joy in cross-stitching, a hobby she mastered with love and dedication, a skill she honed under the guidance of her dear friend Carla Crosser. Her intricate creations adorned the lives of family and friends, each stitch woven with care and meaning into over 200 creations. From birthdays to weddings, graduations to retirements, Maryla poured her heart into every piece she crafted, spreading warmth and beauty wherever her creations found a home.

Those relatives who preceded Maryla in death were her parents, Gerald Schooley Karns and Clara Marie Karns; husband, Dale Robert Hart, mother and father-in-law, Beulah Lucile Hart and John Robert Hart, sister, Vallie Karns Pearcy and brother-in-law Jay Pearcy, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Shirley Hart, brother-in-law, Doyle Hart, brother-in-law, Richard Holden Sr.

Maryla leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Deanna Dawn (John) Cobb of Lake Forrest, CA, son, Ryan (Cindy) Hart of Auburn, ME, grandchildren, Chelsey Rae Hart (Bryan) Hinkle of Trabuco Canyon, CA, Jessica (Nick) Carrillo of Lake Forest, CA, Elle Nicole Cobb of Lake Forest, CA, Hannah Kim Hart of San Diego, CA, Abigail Kim Hart of Chicago, IL, Aaron Hart of Watertown, MA and Samantha Ryan Hart of Chicago, IL, great-grandchildren, Jaxon Dale Hinkle and Dalton James Hinkle. Also surviving are her sister, Cordelia Karns Holden of San Antonio, TX, niece, Michele (Steve) Querry of Des Moines, IA, niece, Marsha Edgington of Osceola, IA, nephew, Richard (LuAnn) Holden of Converse, TX, nephew, Mike (Rachele) Holden of Cilolo, TX, nephew, John (Linda) Holden of San Antonio, TX and nephew, Danny Pearcy of Osceola, IA, niece, Jodie Kingery (Kavin) of Monroe, IA as well as other relatives and many friends.

A celebration of Maryla’s life will take place at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola on July 1, 2024, at 1:30 pm. Chaplain Connie Wacht will lead the service, honoring Maryla’s memory and the impact she had on all who knew her.

Maryla’s stitches may have come to an end, but the tapestry of her life will forever remain a beautiful work of art, woven with threads of love, laughter, and cherished memories. Rest in peace, dear Maryla.