James Donald "JD" Eddy

Family. Farm. Fun.

These three words are what James Donald Eddy was all about. He was born in Osceola, Iowa on September 4, 1927, to Merlyn and Blanche Eddy. The fifth child of six, he started farming at a very young age. He loved working on the farm with his father. He also loved music and played the guitar. In high school, he played the clarinet, which is where he met his future bride, Betty Jones, as she played the clarinet too. They were married on November 17, 1945, in Des Moines.

JD and Betty lived in Osceola where JD worked at an automotive plant in Creston then the gas station in Osceola. He never quit working on the farm, however. JD and Betty had a daughter, Diane. They eventually moved to their own farm. JD was a member of the Farm Bureau. He was Regional Director of the Federal Land Bank Association. He was recruited by the board and voted in because of his genuineness and honesty. He was also on the board of the Leslie School where he attended elementary school and Diane attended later. He hired many teachers for that one-room schoolhouse.

JD was a generous man and a caregiver. He helped many family members and friends whenever needed. He was an animal lover and always had many pets, whether they be his dogs riding in the trucks with him or his cows that he named and scratched behind the ears. Diane grew up knowing he would always take care of her (he did) and that he could do anything (he did).

JD passed away peacefully on May 17, 2024, at the Clarke County Hospital with Diane at his side. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents Merlyn and Blanche, his son Lonnie Lee, his brothers Olin and Oral, sisters Roberta and Aletha, and son-in-law Jerry Davies.

He is survived by his daughter, Diane Davies of Thousand Oaks, CA/Topeka, KS; granddaughter Valeri Burton (Aaron) of Topeka, KS; granddaughter Leane Davies of Topeka, KS; great-granddaughter Chelsea Guerrero (Nick) of Topeka, KS; great-grandson Colby Williams of Topeka, KS; great-granddaughter Samantha Burton of Fort Collins, CO; great-granddaughter Cortney Williams of Topeka, KS; great-grandson Graham Burton of Topeka, KS; great-great-granddaughter Wrenley Guerrero of Topeka, KS; sister Joann Marvin of Osceola, IA; sister-in-law Nancy Price (Doug) of Osceola, IA; brother-in-law Mancel Jones (Sharon) of Des Moines, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Kale Funeral Home 5pm to 7pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Osceola United Methodist Church at 10:30am. Graveside burial service following at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola. Lunch to follow at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to Clarke County Animal Shelter.