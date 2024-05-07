Phillip Clarke

Phillip K. Clarke, son of Charles Robert Clarke and Mabel Pearl Hess Clarke was born August 12, 1936 in St. Charles, Iowa and passed from this life Monday, April 29, 2024 at his home in Osceola at 87 years of age.

Phil received his education in Truro, Iowa where he graduated from Truro High School 1955.

He was united in marriage to Carol J. Myers Clarke on September 20, 1954 at Lamoni, Iowa and three children Cindy, Kevin and Shawn blessed this union.

Phil worked at Armstrong Tire and Rubber Company for over thirty years. After retiring he spent many winters in Texas where he and his wife enjoyed square dancing through the winter months.

Phil was a volunteer fireman for many years and was one of the original members of the Truro First Responders. He also volunteered as a coach and was a leader in the Truro Community.

Those relatives who preceded Phil in death were his parents, Charles and Mabel and his wife Carol in 2020.

Phil leaves to cherish his memory; sister, Judy (Ross) Bedwell of St. Charles, IA; brother, Charles “Sonny” (MaryAnn) Clarke of Beatrice, NE; brother, Norman Clarke of Waukee, IA; brother, Jerry (Charlotte) Clarke of Truro, IA; his children, daughter, Cindy Harper of Lorimor, IA, Kevin Clarke of Winterset, IA and Shawn Clarke of Osceola, IA. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Tyler (Andrea) Harper, Mandy Harper, Ryan Clarke, Chad Clarke, Cody Clarke, Austin Clarke, Andrew Clarke and Ashley Berhow; thirteen great-grandchildren as well as other relatives and many friends.

Services will be held at Faith Fellowship Church in Osceola, Friday May 3, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Sheldon Lorensen officiating.

Per his wishes, Phil was cremated and burial of his cremains will be in the Hartman Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be directed to his family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com