Dianna Brenizer

Dianna Lynne (Hall) Brenizer, 77, was born to Ardath (Ardie) Hall and Nadene (Stanford) Hall on October 17th,1946, in Decatur County, Iowa. She passed away peacefully; surrounded by her family on February 17th, 2024, at her daughter and son-in-law’s house.

Dianna grew up in Van Wert, Iowa, and attended school in Van Wert until it closed down. She then attended school in Osceola. Dianna had lots of fun with the Van Wert crew. She frequently reminisced about all their shenanigans.

Dianna married Robert (Bob) DeVore on October 26th, 1963. They moved to Ames, Iowa, where she worked at Mary Greeley College in the kitchen. Dianna and Bob were blessed with three children: Sonya Marie, David Wayne, and Jeffrey Allen. They moved to Van Wert prior to Jeff being born. They later divorced.

Dianna was a hard-working woman, who did anything and everything for her children. She was both Mom and Dad to them when they were young. Even though times were tough, and Dianna struggled at times, she always provided for her kids. She held many jobs throughout the years, but her expertise was in the kitchen. Dianna was an amazing cook. She worked at Ardie’s Place for many years with her mom and dad; owned and operated Ole’ Ridge Cafe on the hilltop and B & D Truck Stop in Decatur with her sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Jim; and opened Southern Iowa Grill with her daughter-in-law, Kim, until she retired.

Dianna married Eldon Brenizer on September 1st, 1990. They bought a farm north of Decatur where they shared almost 33 years together, before his passing in July of 2023. They enjoyed cruising around the countryside and visiting with friends around their kitchen table over a cigarette (or two) and a cold beer, cup of coffee, or a coke.

Any animal was lucky to be rescued by Dianna. She had the softest heart when it came to caring for animals, many becoming pets of her own. Everyone knew not to wear black to their house, unless you had a lint roller on hand.

Dianna loved dancing. She had quite the moves on the dance floor. She enjoyed cutting a rug with her son, Jeff. They even won a dance competition at Good Times. Dianna competed in a bowling league and a slow pitch softball league, both sponsored by Ardie’s Place.

Being a jokester came naturally to Dianna. She always entertained friends and family by having a funny comment or story to tell. She reminded us of our own Lucy Ricardo. She was the life of the party! Dianna knew no stranger. Her infectious smile greeted everyone she saw. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews and friends. She made sure to always call and sing Happy Birthday to her loved ones on their special day. She also made sure to end every call or FaceTime with a “love you” and “kiss kiss”. Dianna also wasn’t afraid to put you in your place if she felt you needed it.

Grandma Nizer, aka Granny Red, always had a frozen treat or a dish of candy ready to give her grandchildren.

Dianna is preceded in death by her parents, Ardie and Nadene Hall; husband, Eldon Brenizer; brother, Jimmy Hall; and grandson, Trae Buckingham.

She is survived by her children Sonya (Brent) Buckingham of Decatur, IA, David (Kim) DeVore of Decatur, IA, and Jeff (Trish) DeVore of Patterson, IA; stepchildren Monique Brenizer and her significant other, April Guerrero of Creston, IA, Stefanie (Chad) Decker of Osceola, IA, Eldon (Kim) Brenizer Jr. of Monticello, IA, Nathan Brenizer of Independence, MO, and Sasha Brenizer of Des Moines, IA; sisters Pam (Jim) Bethards of Bethany, MO, and Sondra Reed of Decatur, IA; grandchildren Nichole (Kyle) Norman of Leon, IA, Whitney (Scott) Hanthorn of Leon, IA, Casey DeVore of Decatur, IA, Reese DeVore of Decatur, IA, Shayler Kramer of Aplington, IA, Shyanne DeVore and significant other Chad Baumann of Pleasant Hill, IA, Cameron (Jordyn) Huett of Patterson, IA, Alyssa Audlehelm and fiancé Jacob Soll of Exira, IA, Wyatt Schamp of Des Moines, IA, Karissa (Zach) Rowland of Murray, IA, Dylan Main of Indianola, IA, Rebecca Decker of Indianola, IA, and Emma Decker of Osceola, IA; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Celebration of Her Life is being planned for Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Barnum Community Center in Decatur, Iowa.

Interment will be in the Decatur Cemetery along with her husband Eldon.