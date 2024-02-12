Eleanor Gage

Eleanor Yvonne Gage, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on February 7, 2024, in Indianola, Iowa, at the age of 82. She was born on August 1, 1941, in Leon, Iowa, to her parents, Russell Iven Owens and Mildred Maxine Rumley Owens.

Eleanor received her education in the Leon schools. On January 1, 1999, Eleanor married Jerry Dean Gage at the Osceola Church of Christ.

For an impressive span of 27 years, Eleanor dedicated herself to serving as a school bus driver for Clarke Community Schools. Her commitment to the safety and well-being of the students she transported was unparalleled. She took pride in her work and formed beautiful connections with the children she cared for every day.

Beyond her work, Eleanor found great pleasure in attending book club meetings, sipping coffee with friends, and exploring new places, especially Branson. She had a green thumb and delighted in gardening. Volunteering at the Osceola Senior Center and arranging buses for area residents to attend the Iowa State Fair brought her immense joy. Eleanor was also an avid Elvis Presley fan, cherishing his music throughout her life.

She actively contributed to her community, serving as a 4-H leader, a member of the Herndon-Oehlert American Legion Post Auxiliary in Woodburn, a Cub Scout leader, Red Hat Ladies, and a member of the Clarke Area Retired Teachers Association. Eleanor’s involvement in these organizations demonstrated her dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.

Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Denise Newton; sister, Lois Jean Owens, in infancy; brother, Larry Dale Owens; grandchildren, Angela Kay Handrock and Jill Nicole Newton; and great-grandchild, Jennings Bram Wallace.

She leaves behind a cherished legacy, survived by her beloved husband, Jerry Dean Gage of Osceola, IA. Eleanor will also be deeply missed by her children: Kristy (Rick) Penick of Ellston, IA; Tina (Ron) Barton of Des Moines, IA; Brett (Marcia) Grimm of Osceola, IA; Scott (Ronda) Grimm of Des Moines, IA; Kirk (Heather) Grimm of Osceola, IA; and Kara (Charles) Sims of Truro, IA. She was a proud grandmother to 22 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Eleanor also leaves behind numerous relatives and friends who will forever cherish her memory.

Services to honor Eleanor’s life will be held at Kale Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Chuck DeVos officiating. The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, February 12, 2024, at Kale Funeral Home. A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Eleanor’s tribute wall starting at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow the funeral service at Maple Hill Cemetery.

The family kindly requests that online condolences be directed to www.kalefuneralhome.com on Eleanor’s tribute wall, where messages of sympathy and support can be shared.