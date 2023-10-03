Shirley Cartwright

Shirley Ann Cartwright, daughter of Luther F. Woods and Mabel Ruth (Whitehead) Woods was born September 15, 1936 in Osceola, Iowa and passed from this life Friday, September 29, 2023 in Osceola, Iowa at 87 years of age.

Shirley was a lifetime resident of Osceola, she graduated from Osceola High School with the class of 1954. She was united in marriage to James Allen “Jim” Cartwright on September 22, 1956 and two children, Cheryl and JD blessed this union. Jim preceded her in death in December of 2021 after 67 years of marriage.

Shirley worked for Snowdon’s Mfg. and LeeAnn Mfg in Osceola from 1955 until 1980. She worked for the Clarke Community School as a lunch lady and received her title of “Grandma Shirley”, She went on to the Clarke County Hospital in the dietary department and her title went with her to all her coworkers and their families.

Shirley took pleasure in embroidering tea towels and pillowcases. She frequently joined in grandkids’ and great-grandkids’ activities and cherished bikes rides with them. In 2015, she and Jim were proud to serve as the grand marshals of the July 4th parade. They also enjoyed sitting under the tree or in the garage, always ready to welcome company, while sipping her beloved Cherry Pepsi.

Those relatives who preceded Shirley in death were her husband, Jim Cartwright, parents, Luther and Mabel, sister, Ruth Kimmel, brothers-in-law, Gerald Kimmel, Darwin Cartwright, and Juan Flores.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Cheryl (Donnie) McCuddin of Osceola, son, JD (Lisa) Cartwright of Osceola, grandchildren, Mathew McCuddin of Osceola, Jenny (David) Graf of Rockwell, Stacie Cartwright of Osceola, Jared (Jennifer) Cartwright of Osceola, great-grandchildren, Makenzie McCuddin, Kaden, George, Addy Graf, Huxley and Braxton Cartwright, sister, Beverly (Dave) Hill of Mason City, sister, Betty Flores of Des Moines, sister-in-law, Judy Cartwright as well as other relatives and many friends.

Shirley’s family would like to give their sincere thanks to Alison and the staff at EveryStep Hospice for the exceptional care they gave Shirley.

Funeral services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Wednesday October 4, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Chuck DeVos officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the services.

Cremation will follow the services and interment of her cremains will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to EveryStep Hospice in Osceola.

