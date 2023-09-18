Sarah Aleene McCutchan, a resident of Florence, AZ and Grand River, IA, died Wednesday August 16th at Banner Heart Hospital in Mesa, AZ. She just turned 92, celebrated by a large family gathering. Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home, 301 S Main St, Osceola, IA 50213 at 1:00pm on Sunday October 1st.

Sarah McCutchan was born on July 3rd, 1931 in Russellville, Arkansas, the daughter of Thomas Jefferson and Jessie Articia Rankin. She grew up on a cotton farm in Florence - still owned by family today. She married the love of her life, Marcus McCutchan on November 20th, 1949 and later adopted two children, naming them Gregori and Kimberlea. Sarah is survived by her children and her dear younger sister, Betty Van Winkle and a host of fond nieces and nephews too numerous to enumerate.

Sarah developed a knack for retail early in her marriage. First by buying and selling goods for Cohen in Coolidge, AZ, then later buying and selling Indian jewelry and pottery for Ninibah, a store located in Tlaquepaque in Sedona, AZ. She was trusted by the owner and many craftsmen and craftswomen, even being invited to the private mesas in New Mexico. She was known far and wide to have a keen eye and tough negotiating prowess. She dabbled in modeling and her dear Marcus were often seen as a dapper couple around the social life of early Sedona, AZ. They danced well together, practicing at home and showing true style on many dance floors on many occasions. They spent many summers out on their farmland in Grand River, IA. Everywhere she put down, gardens were soon started and nourished to beauty - often liked all too well as a tasty buffet by the local wildlife. Tho gone from Iowa for some time, these are still maintained to this day. She was also excellent at crafts, home remodeling, willing to get her hands dirty, cooking and homemaking.

She and her husband decided in 2007 to sell their home in Sedona, AZ and return to Florence, AZ where they first met, living between their children in Phoenix and Tucson. The plan was to be around family in a small town where she could drive as long as possible. This proved to be very beneficial upon her dear Marcus’s death in 2013. She received much help from her nieces and nephews which her children are very grateful for.

Sarah will be laid to rest in Hopeville, IA cemetery next to her husband and two prior generations of McCutchan’s. She will be missed terribly and remembered fondly by all who knew her. She was prepared to go, satisfied with her life and now is with her dear Marcus together with Jesus.