Stanley Samuelson

Stanley Earl Samuelson, 97, was the son of Ernest and Bessie (Manzer) Samuelson. He was born December 6, 1925 in his home on a dairy farm in Somerset, Wisconsin.

Stanley attended schools in Kiester, Minnesota; Goldfield, Iowa; and Wayne, Nebraska. Upon graduation, Stanley enlisted in the army training at Ft. Benning, Georgia, becoming a 1st Lieutenant and was sent to Germany in command of a prisoner of war camp. There he took many German prisoners to the Nuremberg Trials, or back to the Russian zone to be put on trial.

In 1943 after the war, Stanley finished college at Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb. On June 11, 1950, Stanley married Muriel Jean McIlheran in Sioux City, Iowa. Stanley chose to continue his education at the University of Minnesota in journalism as a student and teacher.

In 1951, he was recalled into service during the Korean War, serving 18 months at Ft. Benning, Georgia, as a Public Information Officer. In 1952, he returned to Lyons, Neb., purchasing the newspaper there. In 1964-65, he moved his family to Kearney, Neb. to teach at the high school. Wanting to get back into the newspaper business, Stanley then purchased the Osceola Sentinel-Tribune in 1965 in Osceola, Iowa. He and his wife, Jean, have lived here since that time.

Stanley was a big part of the community with the Chamber of Commerce and one of the first members of the Clarke County Development Corporation, bringing many new industries to the community. After retiring, he took up making stained glass pieces as a hobby. He donated many pieces which are placed around the community, and he taught classes so many others could enjoy the art.

Stanley leaves to cherish his memory: wife Jean of 73 years; son Timothy (Connie) of Perry, daughter Sheryl (Dan) Hochstein of Osceola, and son Thomas (Jackie) of Mankota, Minnesota; grandchildren Jill (Adam) Domina of Osceola, Michael (Valerie) Hochstein of Altoona, Amanda (Tony) Thompson of Elkhart, Dustin (Sara) Samuelson of Mankota, Minnesota, and Dalton (Charolette) Samuelson of Raeford, North Carolina; great-grandchildren Riley Domina, Ethan Domina, Micah Domina, Callen Domina, Wesley Samuelson, Nolan Juran, Maren Thompson, Layla Thompson, Cadence Hochstein, Chloe Hochstein, Ender Samuelson, Archer Samuleson and Blue Samuelson.

Preceding Stanley in death are his mother and father, grandson David Hochstein, brothers Merrill and Dale, and sisters Lucille, Betty and Mary Belle.

Memorial services will be help at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the United Methodist Church in Osceola. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.