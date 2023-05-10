Edward Hockensmith passed away May 5, 2023 at the age of 87, at Bethesda Gardens in Loveland.

Ed was born in Weldon, Iowa to Lowell and Dorothy Hockensmith. He graduated from high school in Weldon, Iowa. Ed met his wife Wanda in high school and they were married in 1955. Three children were born to this union; Jayne, Ed and Dan. They relocated to Loveland in 1962.

Most of his work life was at Public Service Co. in Denver as a construction supervisor. After retirement, Ed and Wanda traveled all over the US in their RV, playing golf, Ed was an avid golfer, enjoying sight seeing and eventually settling for Arizona and Texas to visit each winter. Everywhere they went their two dogs Maggie and Chloe went. At home, Ed enjoyed playing his guitar and banjo, and working around his acreage with his tractors. He loved his family very much, was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings and grandson Ross Graham.

He is survived by his wife Wanda of 67 years, his sons: Ed(Karol) of Drake, CO, Dan(Shireen) of Lingle, WY, and daughter Jayne Diallo of Loveland, five grandchildren: Ryan, Sarah, Nolan, Emma and Tabitha, eight great-grandchildren: Ashlynn, Lilley, Savannah, Carter, Kyson, Kortlyn, Carley, and Lief, and brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Jane Ellis of Indianola, Iowa, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held. Memorial contributions in Ed’s memory may be made to the Larimer Humane Society in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.