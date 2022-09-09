Bonnell Hanrahan

On September 7, 2022, Bonnell was reunited with her loving husband, Bob in heaven at the young age of 87.

Bonnell was born on Christmas Day in 1934. She married her first husband, George Lane on May 20, 1956. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Lorraine and Marilyn. Later in life, she married Robert (Bob) Hanrahan on September 10, 1976.A few years after marriage, they moved to Gillette, Wyoming where they lived for many years before returning to Osceola, Iowa in 1989.

Right out of high school, she was offered a dental assistant position that she just loved where she had many, many stories and fond memories. Every time she went to the dentist, she would inform them that she used to be a dental assistant because she was so proud of that job. She was also employed at Henry Fields as an office assistant for a few years and employed at the Carbon Plant in Red Oak Iowa for several years.

She had her own cleaning business in Osceola where she cleaned for multiple businesses as well as homeowners.

She had many loves in her life. Her first love was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She never hesitated to make her famous cream filled chocolate cupcakes for their birthdays to take to school. Even when she couldn’t make it up the Elementary stairs, she would call them and have them meet her at the bottom of the stairs with a big smile on her face. If they didn’t want the cupcakes, she would make them whatever they wanted because she loved them so much. Every single grandchild loved her sugar cookies because they melt in your mouth.

If you couldn’t tell by her first love, her second love was baking. She absolutely loved to bake. It didn’t matter if it was cookies, cakes or candy. Every Christmas she would make tons of candy, from coconut bonbons to peanut butter cups to divinity. Sometimes it seemed like we had more candy than we did actual food. She always had cookies whenthe grandkids came to visit.

She also loved cats. She had a special cat named Sam for many years. She spoiled him all the time, fed him ham every time she made sandwiches, played peek-a-boo with him all the time. He brought a lot of joy and happiness to her. During her last few years while at the Urbandale Care center, they had a cat named Sassy that adopted her as her person. Sassy would spend the majority of her time in her room sleeping on the back of her recliner.

When she could, she would embroidery dish towels. They were tedious but she loved doing them. She would make complete sets with the days of the week on them with cute designs on them. She loved just giving them away.

She was met in heaven by her loving husband, Bob, sister Jean, brother Lenny (Junior), parents Flora (Schwartz) Gray and Lenny Gray. She leaves to cherish her memory Lorraine Murphy of Villisca, Marilyn (Darrell) Bucy of Osceola. Grandkids Ted Murphy of Afton, Mandy Manrose of Shenandoah, Shelley of Phoenix, Arizona, Amy (Bucy) Eggman of Osceola and Chris (Tiffany) Bucy of Woodburn. Great Grandkids Caileb and Grace Murphy, Skylar Bruning, Anna Manrose, Carlie Manrose, Jessie Manrose, Laney Manrose, Chelsey Blank, Payton, Braden and Addison Gray, Brock Bucy, Gage and Lily Eggman, Joey and Lainey Bucy.

Services were held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Monday September 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Susie Moews officiating.

The family greeted friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Monday, September 12, 2022 at Kale Funeral Home.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Bonnell’s tribute wall beginning at 2:00 pm, Monday.

Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com