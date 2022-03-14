Wilma Jackson

Wilma Jean Jackson died March 1st, 2022, on her 98th birthday, from the effects of a stroke on February 11, 2022. Born near Casper, Wyoming to Alpha & Laura Bells (Spoonemore) Severn on March 1, 1924, the sixth of ten children. The daughter of an auto mechanic and a homemaker, she was raised in the small towns of Lenox and Sharpsburg, in southern Iowa.

Married to Everette Rolland Heston August 1939, they were together for 24 years. During WWII, she worked at the Little Rock, AR ordinance plant, while her husband served in the Army. For several months he was in a hospital in England, after being wounded in France. When the couple returned to Iowa, they farmed and later added a tire and used car business.

They had three children: Faye Jean, Franklin Eugene, and Everett Rolland Junior.

Wilma was married to Russell Ardell Jackson, a 30-year Naval Veteran, for 28 years. She was a watch inspector at Timex Corporation in Little Rock, AR. When her husband retired from Pine Bluff Arsenal in AR after 10 years, they traveled by RV to various events and visited out-of-state relatives.

Wilma also resided in Missouri, Texas, and California, working in factory, clerical, and waitress positions. For 17 years, she was in Real Estate, buying and selling properties.

Wilma gifted her family and friends with clothes she sewed, dollies, and tablecloths she crochets, afghans she knitted, and dishtowels she embroidered. She gave financial and other kinds of assistance to those in need. She enjoyed playing Chinese Checkers, cards, Dominoes, and dancing.

Wilma moved from Gravette, AR to Clinton, AR in April 2019, becoming a devoted member of the Immanuel Baptist Church, where Pastor Mark and Linda Litaker, and the congregation were so good to her. She liked all the people there, and she loved Linda Litaker like a daughter and a sister.

Wilma had eleven grandchildren, two bonus grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 8 siblings, two sons (Franklin at age 35 & Everett Jr at 3 days), both husbands, and two grandsons (Bruce at 3 years & Jeffry at 13 years). Many of her dear and close friends are also gone.

She is survived by her daughter and numerous near and extended family, as well as, her beloved poodle, Tammy.

Memorial service will be at Wilma’s church. Cremation was provided by Natural State.