Iowa PCA to Host Co-Location and School-Based Technical Assistance Sessions in Osceola

OSCEOLA — The Iowa Primary Care Association (Iowa PCA) will host two technical assistance sessions on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at the Clarke County Fairgrounds to help organizations prepare for upcoming Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (Iowa HHS) funding opportunities focused on improving access to coordinated care in rural communities. One session will be focused on the Communities of Care Co-Location model and the other session will focus on the Hometown Connections School-Based Initiative.

The sessions are part of Iowa’s Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) Healthy Hometowns initiative, which aims to support models that bring healthcare and related services together under one roof to make care more accessible and connected for rural Iowans.

Two sessions will be offered in Osceola on June 4, 2026:

• General Co-Location Technical Assistance Session: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

• School-Based Technical Assistance Session: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

The sessions are designed to help organizations understand the upcoming Iowa HHS Request for Proposals (RFPs), expected later this summer, and prepare for potential participation in Iowa RHTP initiatives.

Potential participants include, but are not limited to local public health agencies, community health centers, rural health clinics, hospitals, behavioral health organizations, oral health providers, schools, pharmacies, nutrition organizations, substance use treatment programs and other healthcare or social service organizations interested in collaborative rural care models.

“Rural communities deserve care that is coordinated, accessible, and built around the realities of daily life. Co-located and school-based services are about making it easier for Iowans to get the right support in the right place — in one location — so fewer people fall through the cracks,” said Aaron Todd, CEO of the Iowa Primary Care Association.

The Iowa PCA was selected by Iowa HHS to serve as the statewide technical assistance provider for the Communities of Care Co-Location and School-Based Initiatives as part of Iowa’s RHTP. Through this work, the Iowa PCA is providing training, tools, and implementation support to help rural communities prepare for the funding opportunities and develop sustainable partnerships.

Additional in-person and virtual technical assistance sessions will be held throughout Iowa this summer. Interested parties may attend any session throughout the state.

To register, learn more or receive updates, visit:

https://www.iowapca.org/healthyhometownsiowa.

The Communities of Care Co-Location and Hometown Connections School-Based initiative is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling approximately $209,040,063.71 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official view of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.