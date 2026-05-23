If there were two things repeated at Murray Community Schools’ graduation ceremony Saturday, it was that the class of 2026 fits together not like pieces of a puzzle, but like pieces of a mosaic, and the importance of relationships.

“You did not all come in and blend together into one - you’re a mosaic. You each came in and you remained a very distinct individual. You could say you kept your own edges, you kept your own colors, you kept your own patterns, you stayed yourself,” Murray Principal Dr. Deborah Chapman said. “You didn’t blend into the background. Instead, you have fit yourself together just right to create an awesome picture, kind of like a stained glass window. The thing that strikes me the most is how well this picture grew.”

That individuality came from the experiences of each graduate, a sentiment reiterated by guest speaker Keith Shields, who spoke of how the class was shaped by many of the same experiences.

“This class just didn’t grow up together, but you were shaped by the same roads, the same Friday night lights, the same familiar faces at the Casey’s store and the same sense that people have here that showed up for you today,” he said. “And that matters more than you might realize right now.”

When looking to the future, Shields told the graduates to think not just about their plans, but what kind of life will make them happy, something that makes them proud of who they are.

“What matters is that you stay honest with yourself along the way and if something doesn’t feel right, you’re allowed to change direction,” he said.

Shields also spoke about the importance of being there for others, treating everyone with kindness and being the one willing to step up and help out.

“Progress isn’t defined by ease, it’s defined by persistence… even when the journey feels uncertain,” Shields said.

Class valedictorian Mallory Page talked of the class’ journey that had led them to graduation.

“As a class we experienced so many moments together from early school days in elementary where we learned more about ourselves, to growing more independent as the years move by,” she said. “We have faced challenges together such as typical classes, tests, busy schedules and times when our lives are overwhelming. Through it all, we learned how to act”

She spoke of how the resilience they’ve learned will continue to push them forward even when times get hard or things don’t go as planned, and how everyone in the class has their own strengths, passions and potential to show the world. Support shown to the class by loved ones was also touched upon.

As the class readies to leave the halls they’ve walked for so many years, Page said to take time to appreciate the memories built together.

“Being part of a small school made those moments even more meaningful because it truly felt like a family. Everyone… supported each other and grew up together in a way that made this place feel more than a school, it felt like home,” she said. “Class of 2026, we are not just closing a chapter. We are opening a new one filled with endless possibilities and opportunities. The future may be uncertain… but uncertainty is what makes life exciting. No matter where life takes us, we will always carry the memories, lessons and people from this moment with us.”

Class salutatorian Keirsten Klein spoke to the individuality of the class that makes them special.

“Each of us is unique and essential,” Klein said. “As we prepare into the next chapter of our lives, I encourage each of you to take a moment to reflect. Think about the obstacles you overcome, the friendships you’ve built and the growth you’ve experienced.”

Both Page and Shields quoted social studies teacher Darin Wookey that it isn’t what you know, but who you know, harkening back to the importance of relationships formed.

“Knowledge and hard work will always be important, but the relationships we build along the way often shape our opportunities, growth and sometimes the path that we decide to take,” Page said.

Murray Class of 2026

honors and offices:

Lawson Cleghorn: Academic Merit, Trio program, class vice-president.

Teagan Danley: Trio program, Red Cord.

Maisy Davis: Academic Excellence, Trio program, student council.

Addison Eckels: Academic Excellence, National Honor Society.

Daniel Gard: Trio program, Red Cord.

Keaton Grismore: Trio program.

Christopher Halterman-West: Trio program, student council.

Amanda Henrichs: Class secretary.

Blake Jackson: Bernie Saggau Award.

Keirsten Klein: Academic Excellence, Red Cord, National Honor Society, Trio program, Bluegrass Conference Academic Award, salutatorian.

Amaria Oswald: Academic Excellence, Trio program, National Honor Society.

Mallory Page: Academic Excellence, National Honor Society, Bluegrass Conference Academic Award, Governor’s Scholar Award, class treasurer, valedictorian.

Brior Robb: Academic Excellence, National Honor Society, Trio program, student council.

Karina Romero: Academic Excellence, Trio program, Silver Cord, National Honor Society, Red Cord, Des Moines Register Academic All-State Senior Award, Iowa Bar Association Citizenship Award, class president.

*Academic Excellence is for a GPA of 3.7 and above, Academic Merit is for a 3.5 to 3.7 GPA, Red Cord is a LifeServe Donor of Distinction and Silver Cord is Community Service Volunteer Award.

During graduation, Dennis Jeter with the Murray School Foundation reported that since the foundation was organized in 1996 and began awarded in 1999, they have awarded over $380,000 in scholarships and awards to Murray seniors and graduates with this year’s number being $46,834.

Jeter stated that through three endowments and under the foundation’s umbrella, the amount has reached the $1 million mark.