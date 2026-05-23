The journey to graduation

Sunday’s Clarke Community Schools graduating class marked the 149th class to fulfill their requirements set forth by the school board for graduation. Their journey to get to the celebration - commencement - was one marked by challenges, revelry and the legacy they leave behind.

“As you leave today, you aren’t just walking away from Clarke, you are becoming its ambassadors,” Clarke Superintendent Dr. Kurt DeVore said during his remarks. “You are the living proof that a community rooted in tradition can grow into a future of limitless innovation. You are Class 149, and your mark on this district is permanent.”

Clarke High School Principal Ruby Clyde said the occasion marked more than just the end of the school year - it represented the class’ years of hard work, determination and growth.

“Behind every cap and gown is a story of challenges faced, lessons learned, friendships built and moments that have defined these school years,” she said. “This moment is one you have earned through hard work, resilience and determination. You have reached a milestone that no one can take from you.… celebrate your accomplishments, honor your journey and take pride in all that you have achieved.”

Senior speaker Abigail Schlichte took a moment to thank all of the guests for the part they played in each graduate’s journey.

“I want every single one of you to give yourself a pat on the back. Without the people sitting in the bleachers today, there wouldn’t be nearly as many graduates sitting in the chairs in front of me,” she said.

Addressing her class, Schlichte said it had been 4,650 days since their first day of kindergarten on Aug. 23, 2013, and to be proud of all the hard work it took to get to May 17, 2026. With the memories made along the way, Schlichte said Clarke would always be the place where it all began.

“We all helped raise each other individually. You are the way you are because of people sitting around you today,” she said. “Clarke Community Schools will always be your origin story… no matter if [you were] here for a year or if you’ve been here for 13 plus years, this is your home… Clarke Community Schools will always be here for you.”

In this year’s graduating class, DeVore noted the class’ many accomplishments: Seals of Biliteracy, high academic marks, those entering the military, a published author, Science Bound scholarship recipients, full-tuition scholarships, financial literacy winners, musicians, artists, actors, orators, athletes, ag-enthusiasts and more.

Like Schlichte, DeVore told the graduates to look at the crowd of those assembled in support, the people who had helped mold and shape them into the people they are today. Part of that journey was to get them to graduation, a stepping stone in the legacy they leave at Clarke as they step into their future.

“Today you are the authors of a legacy that isn’t just written in trophies or transcripts, but in the footprints you leave for others to follow,” DeVore said. “How you carry yourselves here has already begun to shape the dreams of those coming up behind you.”

In closing, Clyde told the graduates success isn’t about having everything figured out, but rather what you do along the way.

“It’s about showing up, doing the work, asking questions and growing from the answers, even the ones you don’t like. It’s about failing yes, but more importantly, it’s about getting back up with style and grace,” she said. “I challenge you to keep being curious. Be kind, be bold and above all, be yourself unapologetically.”

Honors noted at graduation

Julissa Avilez: GPA top of class, Seal of Biliteracy.

Joshua Banales-Flores: GPA with distinction, Seal of Biliteracy.

Emilee Boyd: GPA with high distinction, Silver Cord Volunteer Program.

Josue Carrera: GPA top of class, National Honor Society, Seal of Biliteracy.

Finley Cooper: GPA top of class, National Honor Society.

Lea Cupul: GPA with distinction.

Sophia Davis: GPA top of class, National Honor Society.

Jonathan Galvez: GPA with distinction.

Paige Gilbert: GPA top of class.

Emily Glenn: GPA top of class, National Honor Society.

Angel Gomez-Perez: Seal of Biliteracy.

Isaiah Graham: GPA with distinction.

Joselyn Gutierrez-Alvarez: Seal of Biliteracy.

Zavier Hawk: GPA with high distinction.

Aryanna Hewlett: GPA with high distinction, Silver Cord Volunteer Program.

Alexis Lopez: GPA top of class, Seal of Biliteracy.

Danika McCloney: GPA top of class, National Honor Society.

Maisy McCoy: GPA top of class.

Remington McCoy: GPA with high distinction.

Angela Mendez-Rivera: GPA with distinction.

Mylee Miller: GPA top of class, National Honor Society.

Josie Moore: GPA top of class, Silver Cord Volunteer Program.

Derrick Newton: GPA with high distinction, National Honor Society.

Cielo Rios Ortiz: GPA with distinction, National Honor Society.

Daniela Rivera Andrade: Seal of Biliteracy.

Leonardo Rosales Landeros: Seal of Biliteracy.

Melanie Sandoval: GPA top of class, Seal of Biliteracy.

Alondra Santillan-Ortiz: Seal of Biliteracy.

Abigail Schlichte: GPA top of class, National Honor Society, Silver Cord Volunteer Program.

Tate Shriver: GPA with high distinction.

Casey Wade: GPA top of class, National Honor Society.

*GPA top of class is 4.0+, with high distinction is 3.75-3.99 GPA and with distinction is 3.50-3.74 GPA. Additional honors, including scholarships and awards, earned by the Clarke Class of 2026 will appear in next week’s newspaper.