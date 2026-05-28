City Council Approves New Three-Home Development Through O-HI Program

At the Tuesday, May 19th, Osceola City Council meeting, council members and city staff discussed and approved the latest applicant for the Osceola Housing Incentive (O-HI) Program. The three-home subdivision by Parson Creek Company, LLC will bring the total number of homes approved through the program to seven since its launch in August 2025.

Groundbreaking for the Parson Creek development is scheduled for early summer 2026. The project will consist of three single-family homes, each featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached two-car garage. Full unfinished basements will allow future homeowners the opportunity to expand living space while building additional equity over time.

Brian Crawford, owner of Parson Creek Company, presented the housing concept to the council, outlining the building designs and projected construction timeline.

“Each home will feature a similar floor plan with a fully finished main level,” said Crawford. “The basements will be stubbed for an additional bathroom and designed with space for a future bedroom and family room.” Crawford added, “If the homes are pre-sold, or if buyers would like the basements finished, options will be available.”

The O-HI Program, launched by the City of Osceola and the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) in August 2025, offers qualified applicants up to 10% of a new home’s assessed value back as a reimbursement incentive. The program was created to help offset rising construction costs, encourage new residential development, and expand housing opportunities throughout the community.

“Developments like the Parson Creek homes are exactly what the O-HI Program was designed to support,” said CCDC Executive Director Andrew Clark. “Builders can utilize the program to help new homeowners, enter the housing market with lower upfront costs and a quicker path to building home equity.”

According to Clark, the O-HI Program represents more than a financial incentive for prospective homeowners. It is part of a broader investment in Osceola’s future, combining proactive housing strategies with the quality of life offered in rural Iowa. Community leaders hope the initiative will continue positioning Osceola as an attractive, family-oriented destination for residents seeking affordable new construction, strong community connections, and access to opportunities across southern Iowa.

The new Parson Creek homes will be located at 115, 125, and 129 North Temple Street in Osceola. Situated within an established neighborhood, near parks, and trails, the homes are expected to appeal to families and those seeking new homeownership opportunities.

For questions regarding the homes, please contact Parson Creek Company, LLC at 515-499-2460.

For additional information, or to apply for the O-HI Program, visit https://osceolaia.net/o-hi or contact the Osceola City Administrator’s Office at (641) 342-2377.