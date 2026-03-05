SWCC Seeks Instructors to Meet Critical Community Workforce Needs in Osceola

Southwestern Community College (SWCC) is seeking qualified instructors to fill two essential non-credit part-time positions at the SWCC Osceola Center: an English as a Second Language (ESL) Instructor (evening)and an Adult Education and Literacy Instructor (daytime). These positions are critical to supporting workforce development, increasing earning potential for residents, and strengthening the long-term economic vitality of Clarke County and surrounding rural communities.

Both roles address growing educational needs within the region. The ESL Instructor will help serve the expanding population of non-English speaking residents in Clarke County, while the Adult Education and Literacy Instructor will assist individuals in achieving their high school equivalency diploma, opening doors to better employment opportunities, higher wages, and long-term career advancement.

“In today’s job market, a high school equivalency diploma is often a minimum requirement for stable employment,” said Wayne Pantini, SWCC Vice President of Economic Development. “By offering accessible morning and afternoon class times, SWCC ensures that working adults, parents, and nontraditional students can pursue this goal while balancing work and family responsibilities.”

Together, these two positions support SWCC’s mission to provide students and community members with opportunities to gain skills and knowledge for successful employment, higher education achievement and lifelong learning. By removing barriers, the college helps build a more skilled, adaptable workforce—benefiting employers, families, and the broader community alike.

“Both of these roles are essential to meeting real, immediate needs in our region,” said Andrew Clark, Executive Director of the Clarke County Development Corporation. “They support individuals who want to improve their lives, strengthen their job prospects, and contribute more fully to our community. The impact reaches far beyond the classroom.”

These roles provide an opportunity to make a lasting difference by helping students gain confidence, skills, and pathways to success.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply through the SWCC Website at: https://www.swcciowa.edu/human-resources/how-to-apply

For additional information you can contact Southwestern Community College,1501 W. Townline St., Creston, IA 50801, Phone: 641.782.1456