What Current Weather Patterns Mean for West Lake and Our Water Supply

At the February meeting of the Osceola Water Works Board of Trustees, the Board discussed uncertain weather patterns along with the Seasonal Precipitation and Seasonal Temperature Outlooks. That uncertainty is exactly why preparation is so important and how, by staying mindful of water usage now, Osceola can reduce the risk of future shortages.

At first glance, the approximately one inch of rain received in January 2026 may seem encouraging, as it is technically above normal. While the total amount looks positive on paper, all that rain fell in one day and did very little to relieve our abnormally dry conditions or significantly replenish West Lake, the source of Osceola’s drinking water.

When rain falls all at once, as it did in January, and is then followed by extended dry weather, much of that benefit is quickly lost. After the heavy rainfall we received, West Lake rose about 0.20 feet (MSL). However, with higher-than-normal temperatures, the lake level has steadily declined week by week.

Osceola Water Works Superintendent Brandon Patterson said, “While we are not currently in conservation, thinking ahead and knowing that these conditions drive lake levels down helps us to be ready, should the time come.”

Osceola Water Works monitors West Lake levels closely by taking elevation readings weekly. As of Wednesday, February 18, 2026, the water elevation in West Lake was at 1069.83 feet above Mean Sea Level (MSL) which is approximately 2.87 feet below the spillway overflow.

“As a reminder, the Water Conservation Ordinance states in Section 1: Water Watch that Voluntary Conservation Measures may be declared when the water level in West Lake reaches an elevation of 1068.7 feet above Mean Sea Level (MSL) which is 4 feet below full pool elevation of 1072.7 feet above MSL,“ said Patterson.

Being mindful of water use today can help stabilize supply for tomorrow. Small changes across the community add up quickly. Some ways to help conserve water are as follows:

Fixing leaks promptly: for example, a single dripping faucet can waste over 3,000 gallons of water per year (approx. 8 gallons/day) if dripping at a rate of once per second. Faster leaks (120 drops/minute) can waste over 11 gallons per day or 330 gallons per month.

Running full loads in dishwashers and washing machines

Turning off water while brushing teeth

As spring approaches, limiting unnecessary outdoor watering

Monitoring your overall household usage

To view the Water Conservation Ordinance, please go to osceolawaterworks.com or if you would like more information, please contact Osceola Water Works, 208 West Jefferson St., PO Box 515, Osceola, IA 50213, by phone: (641) 342-1435, or by email at osceolawater2@windstream.net.